Billed as the “greatest show on snow,” the Seventh Annual Deadwood Snocross Showdown returns to the Deadwood Event Center Jan. 25-26 for a full weekend of action with more than 150 of the top professional Snocross racers from around the world.
Televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network, the Deadwood Snocross Showdown tests the skills of the sport’s biggest names, including Logan Christian, Robbie Malinoski, Jennifer Pare, Tim Tremblay, Hunter Laase, Tucker Haala, Ashley Erickson and Marlene Andersen, according to the Deadwood Chamber, which organizes the event.
“This is the ultimate cabin-fever busting event,” Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad said. “And, it’s not too often that you see professional, world-class athletes compete at this level in person. These guys and gals put an exclamation point on adrenaline, hitting more than 50 mph and launching off of huge jumps while clinging to custom-built, super-charged snowmobiles.”
Harstad said the Deadwood race usually draws more than 200 racers to the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds, an increase since the addition of the Snow Bike series a few years back. The race is extremely technical for snowmobilers, but snow biking takes it to a different level, he said. A snow bike is a customized motocross bike with ski replacing the front wheel and a narrow track in place of the back wheel.
There are 15 different classes that all race on the series, giving spectators a look at everything from kids as young eight, learning the ropes, all the way up to ISOC Pro, which is the professional-level race that airs nationally on CBS Sports.
“There are several things that make the Deadwood track special amongst the rest of the series locations,” Harstad said. “Spectators are only feet away from the track. You’ll feel the airborne snow coming off the track and smell the high-octane fuel in the air. And, the sound, well, let’s just say it’s obvious these aren’t run-of-the-mill engines. The track is on the smaller side; extra challenging for races and ideal for watching. Every part of the race is visible to folks in the stands, which isn’t the case on most ISOC tracks.”
The lack of natural snow this year isn’t a concern, Harstad said. Racers actually prefer the man-made kind and Deadwood is required to make its own snow each year, even when Mother Nature doesn’t assist. If it’s snow-free where you are, don’t worry because it won’t be for the races, he said. This is a family-friendly event, with plenty of activities for kids to do around the track, including getting on a small snowmobile and driving a track of their own.
“Tickets have sold out the past few years and we are anticipating it again, so we absolutely recommend you get your tickets ahead of time,” Harstad said.
Those interested in attending should call 1-800-344-8826 for tickets and information, or go online at deadwoodsnocross.com.