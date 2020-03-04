Deadwood to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 13-14

If sipping a pint in Dublin or kissing the Blarney Stone in County Cork just isn’t in the cards this year, Deadwood’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 13-14 — complete with kilts, kegs, bagpipes and a sea of green — could be the next best thing.
“St. Patrick’s Day weekend is highlighted on thousands of our visitors’ calendars each year,” said Lee Harstad, executive director of the Deadwood Chamber, which hosts the event. “It’s been a celebration in Deadwood for decades, and we roll out the green carpet for all comers.”
The Irish-themed extravaganza kicks off Friday, March 13, with the 7th Annual Leprechaun Olympics and participants vying for their own private pot of gold and prizes ranging from free hotel stays to cold, hard cash.
Registration for the Olympics will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oyster Bay on historic Main Street, with the contests occurring from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various venues downtown. Scorecards must be submitted by 9 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel when winners, as well as the last place finisher, will be awarded their well-earned prizes.
Saturday’s festivities get underway with thousands of revelers making a sea of green on Main Street and registration for the popular Pub Crawl taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel.
The annual Pub Crawl, fashionable for everyone claiming even a wee bit of Irish ancestry, runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, as partakers split into clans and follow their leader (as best they can) to participating locations. Appropriately, the largest and loudest clan is awarded a generous bar tab at the end of the night. Pub Crawl participants must be at least 21 years old.
Also, at high noon on Saturday, Deadwood’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade trips down Main Street with ornate floats, two outstanding bagpipe groups, Wild West re-enactors and the occasional leprechaun.
“From the Leprechaun Olympic games to the parade to the pub crawl, with a few thousand of our closest friends and everything in between, the weekend provides entertainment for all,” Harstad noted. “It’s the wild west — Irish-style — and it’s got quite a following. It’s the perfect event to usher out winter and welcome spring in the Black Hills.”
Beer and wine in open containers will be allowed in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Drinks must be in approved official Deadwood Chamber event cups.
All St. Patrick's weekend events are free of charge and organized by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to register a float, visit DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.