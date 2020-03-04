Deadwood to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 13-14

The annual Pub Crawl, fashionable for everyone claiming even a wee bit of Irish ancestry, runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, as partakers split into clans and follow their leader (as best they can) to participating locations. Appropriately, the largest and loudest clan is awarded a generous bar tab at the end of the night. Pub Crawl participants must be at least 21 years old.

Also, at high noon on Saturday, Deadwood’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade trips down Main Street with ornate floats, two outstanding bagpipe groups, Wild West re-enactors and the occasional leprechaun.

“From the Leprechaun Olympic games to the parade to the pub crawl, with a few thousand of our closest friends and everything in between, the weekend provides entertainment for all,” Harstad noted. “It’s the wild west — Irish-style — and it’s got quite a following. It’s the perfect event to usher out winter and welcome spring in the Black Hills.”

Beer and wine in open containers will be allowed in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Drinks must be in approved official Deadwood Chamber event cups.

All St. Patrick's weekend events are free of charge and organized by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to register a float, visit DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.

