Deadwood warms up for 'Kool Deadwood Nites'

The entertainment on Aug. 28 on the Main Street stage begins with The Kid & Nic Show, Boogie Wonder Band and the headliner 1910 Fruitgum Company taking the stage.

The Aug. 29 grand finale of Kool Deadwood Nites 2021 live entertainment features six bands that shaped the world of rock 'n' roll in the '60s and '70s, in the Happy Together Tour.

The ticketed event will be at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center. The Happy Together Tour features The Turtles with Flo and Eddie, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night, The Association, Mark Lindsay formerly of Paul Revere and the Raiders, The Vogues and The Cowsills. Tickets for the Happy Together Tour can be purchased online from the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office.

But the true celebration of Kool Deadwood Nites revolves around the cars. Each year more than 700 classic cars attend the event and go bumper-to-bumper in the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition.

Spectators can view the cars throughout the event, including during the judging period from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 28, at the Days of '76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field.

A Classic Car Parade is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 29 followed by the Show 'n' Shine along Main Street at 10 a.m. Winners are announced at the History and Information Center at 11 a.m.