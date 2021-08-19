Deadwood warms up for 'Kool Deadwood Nites'

Deadwood is buckling up for Kool Deadwood Nites 2021, rolling into town Aug. 25 through Aug. 29.
Kool Deadwood Nites spans a total of five days, bringing car lovers together for an event full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun.
Additionally, there will be five nights of live, world-class entertainment — and four concert nights, which are completely free and open to the public. It’s a true sock hop — Deadwood style, along Main Street and at Outlaw Square.
On Wednesday, the Surfin' Safari Band will begin their performance at 6:30 p.m. at Outlaw Square. The group provides some throwback sounds to match the Kool Deadwood Nites vibe.
The People’s Choice Awards and Voting takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 as part of the 13th annual Kool Deadwood Nites Sock Hop. The Sock Hop includes a live DJ and games at the History and Information Center parking lot and a free concert on Main Street featuring Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits. The concert begins at 8 p.m. on the Main Street stage.
Live entertainment by headliners Strawberry Fields, with some exciting opening acts, begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 on the Main Street stage. Opening acts include Hot City Soul from Rapid City, The Kid & Nic Show at 5 p.m., followed by The Skyliners. Strawberry Fields takes the stage at 8 p.m.
The entertainment on Aug. 28 on the Main Street stage begins with The Kid & Nic Show, Boogie Wonder Band and the headliner 1910 Fruitgum Company taking the stage.
The Aug. 29 grand finale of Kool Deadwood Nites 2021 live entertainment features six bands that shaped the world of rock 'n' roll in the '60s and '70s, in the Happy Together Tour.
The ticketed event will be at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center. The Happy Together Tour features The Turtles with Flo and Eddie, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night, The Association, Mark Lindsay formerly of Paul Revere and the Raiders, The Vogues and The Cowsills. Tickets for the Happy Together Tour can be purchased online from the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office.
But the true celebration of Kool Deadwood Nites revolves around the cars. Each year more than 700 classic cars attend the event and go bumper-to-bumper in the Kool Deadwood Nites Classic Car Competition.
Spectators can view the cars throughout the event, including during the judging period from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 28, at the Days of '76 Event Complex and adjoining Ferguson Field.
A Classic Car Parade is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 29 followed by the Show 'n' Shine along Main Street at 10 a.m. Winners are announced at the History and Information Center at 11 a.m.
Registration of classic car entries will be held at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main Street. Other weekend events include rod runs and poker runs.
The Classic Car Auction will be held Aug. 26 through Aug. Aug. 27 at Deadwood Mountain Grand. Auction vehicle check-in will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26. For more information on the car auction, contact McPherson Auction and Realty at 605-484-1781 or 605-381-1594.
A free parking area and shuttle will be offered again this year, from Akela Spa to Deadwood. This is a free service to all Kool Deadwood Nites guests. Visit Deadwood.com or call 605-578-1876 for more information.