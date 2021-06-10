Deadwood's summer season heats up

From concerts and movies at Outlaw Square, to professional bull riding at the Days of '76 Rodeo and the legendary Wild Bill Days, the summer season in Deadwood is starting to heat up.
Every Thursday, Deadwood History hosts a Family Fun Night at Outlaw Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. The free events feature storytellers, hoop dancing, and even birds of prey from the Black Hills Raptor Center. Every Family Fun Night is free to those who attend.
Deadwood PBR will take the Days of '76 rodeo arena by storm Friday and Saturday, with events featuring the top bull riders and bulls from across the country. Those scheduled to appear including Matt Triplet, Gage Gay, Mason Taylor and Chase Outlaw.
Tickets for the bull riding events are available by following a link at www.deadwood.com. In-person ticket sales are also available at the Days of '76 Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. both days.
Back at Outlaw Square, the Deadwood Live Open Air Music Series debuts Sunday, with a 7 p.m. concert by country music star Clay Walker. Walker is best known for his No. 1 hits, "What's It to You," "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming with My Eyes Open," "If I Could Make a Living," "This Woman and This Man," and "Rumor Has It."
Concert tickets are available at www.deadwoodlive.com, or by calling 605-717-7016.
The Monday Night Movie series returns to Outlaw Square, with a 7 p.m. showing of "Call of the Wild," starring Harrison Ford. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on the turf. There will be a drawing for a free pizza party at the end of the movie.
Visitors will be able to celebrate the life and times of one of Deadwood’s most famous gunslingers, Wild Bill Hickok, during Wild Bill Days in downtown Deadwood June 17-19.
New for this year is a free kick-off concert at 8:15 p.m. June 17, with Arch Allies: America's Premier Tribute Show at Outlaw Square. Headline concerts are Ronnie Milsap on June 18 and Jo Dee Messina on June 19.
Along with the free concerts, visitors can also check out the National DockDogs Competition, watch (or participate in) a classic car auction, learn the tricks of gold panning and sluicing from Northern Hills Prospectors, all right on Main Street.
The 13th annual National DockDogs Competition takes place on both June 18 and June 19. Registration and practice begin at 10 a.m. both days, with competitions beginning every hour and a half, starting at 11 a.m. The event is free to watch and will be located in front of the Franklin Hotel.
The 7th annual Collector Car and Memorabilia Auction will be at 10 a.m. June 19 inside the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center. McPherson Auction is planning to sell nearly 75 high quality and unique classic cars and memorabilia.
The Wild Bill Motorcycle Classic Poker Run begins at 10 a.m. June 19. Poker run registration will be from 1-5 p.m. June 18 at West River Whiskey Co., 644 Main Street, and beginning at 8 a.m. June 19 at the Welcome Center, 501 Main Street. The registration fee is $20. All cards must be returned to West River Whiskey Co. by 5 p.m. June 19.
For more information on Wild Bill Days, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau at 800-999-1876.
