Deadwood's summer season heats up

From concerts and movies at Outlaw Square, to professional bull riding at the Days of '76 Rodeo and the legendary Wild Bill Days, the summer season in Deadwood is starting to heat up.

Every Thursday, Deadwood History hosts a Family Fun Night at Outlaw Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. The free events feature storytellers, hoop dancing, and even birds of prey from the Black Hills Raptor Center. Every Family Fun Night is free to those who attend.

Deadwood PBR will take the Days of '76 rodeo arena by storm Friday and Saturday, with events featuring the top bull riders and bulls from across the country. Those scheduled to appear including Matt Triplet, Gage Gay, Mason Taylor and Chase Outlaw.

Tickets for the bull riding events are available by following a link at www.deadwood.com. In-person ticket sales are also available at the Days of '76 Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. both days.

Back at Outlaw Square, the Deadwood Live Open Air Music Series debuts Sunday, with a 7 p.m. concert by country music star Clay Walker. Walker is best known for his No. 1 hits, "What's It to You," "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming with My Eyes Open," "If I Could Make a Living," "This Woman and This Man," and "Rumor Has It."