End of Prohibition Party
Help us celebrate one of our favorite dates in history with our End of Prohibition Party on December 5 from 5 p.m. until Close. Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company will be on hand with specialty beer and beer cocktails. The best Art Deco or Flapper costumes will win awesome prizes from His & Hers and Mt. Rushmore. Live period music will start at 6 PM with Gary and Janeen Renner.
Outlaw Square Grand Opening & Community Holiday Celebration
Take part in the Deadwood Community Holiday Celebration. This event begins at 5 p.m. on December 6 at Outlaw Square. Activities include holiday food and drink, carolers, activities for the kids, tree lighting, bonfire, s’mores and more, including visits with Santa. Celebrate the season at this free, family-friendly event. Everyone is welcome.
The Scrooge of Deadwood
The Scrooge of Deadwood is an original production of the Deadwood 1876 Theater. Begin your evening at 5:30 p.m. with a delicious buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing Catering that is accompanied by the best banjo and guitar picker in the Hills, Mr. Marvin Barry.
The intrigue (play) starts at 6:30 p.m. Deadwood’s most infamous bad man, owner of the Gem Saloon, Al Swearingen, battles his demons and indulges his delights in this very Deadwood Christmas tale that you will not soon forget!
Here are some of the other biggest events in December:
- Dec. 7: A Very berry Christmas - High Plains Western Heritage Center | Spearfish
- Dec. 11: Women in Networking Holiday luncheon - The Joy Center | Spearfish
- Dec. 13-14: Kris Kringle's Christmas Market, Outlaw Square, Deadwood
- Dec. 13: Kenny G. Holiday Show, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Dec. 14: Holiday Gift Workshop - Days of '76 Museum | Deadwood