One of the most prolific hit-making bands in country music will return to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center when Diamond Rio performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Tenn., the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards) and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).
Diamond Rio recently released "I Made It," their 10th studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs. Produced by Olander and Mike Clute, "I Made It" is available on iTunes and www.diamondrio.com.
Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable” and “In A Week or Two.” They released their first-ever autobiography, "Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio" on Thomas Nelson in 2009.
The band known for playing every note on every album recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary, has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week, No. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified platinum and five gold albums, released an autobiography — all with zero band member changes.
Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised over $1,000,000.00 for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
“We are thrilled to have Diamond Rio back at Deadwood Mountain Grand,” said general manager Susan Kightlinger. “They enjoy playing the venue, the crowd loves them and the show is outstanding. It’s going to be a great night.”
Tickets are $29 to $49, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com.