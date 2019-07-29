{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to Dwight Yoakam's back-to-back concerts Aug. 30-31, the Deadwood Mountain Grand will host concerts by rock band 3 Doors Down and the Happy Together tour.

Known for hit singles like "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone" and "Loser," 3 Doors Down will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are $49 to $55.

The Happy Together Tour brings together some of the biggest names from the '60s and '70s. This year's lineup includes The Turtles; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; Gary Puckett and the Union Gap; The Buckinghams; The Classics IV; and The Cowsills. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

They will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $49 to $69. 

All tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office at 877-907-GRAND, or at ticketmaster.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0