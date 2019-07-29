In addition to Dwight Yoakam's back-to-back concerts Aug. 30-31, the Deadwood Mountain Grand will host concerts by rock band 3 Doors Down and the Happy Together tour.
Known for hit singles like "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone" and "Loser," 3 Doors Down will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are $49 to $55.
The Happy Together Tour brings together some of the biggest names from the '60s and '70s. This year's lineup includes The Turtles; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; Gary Puckett and the Union Gap; The Buckinghams; The Classics IV; and The Cowsills.
They will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets are $49 to $69.
All tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office at 877-907-GRAND, or at ticketmaster.com.