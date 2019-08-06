The "Hillbilly Deluxe" is headed for the Hills to hand-deliver his hits as Dwight Yoakam rolls into the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center for two shows on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31.
More than 30 singles have charted, with 22 going Top 20, including the incomparable hits “Honky Tonk Man,” “Please Please Baby,” “Little Ways,” “I Sang Dixie,” “It Only Hurts When I Cry,” “Fast as You” and “Thousand Miles from Nowhere.”
He’s won two Grammys and earned a staggering 21 nominations. Other hits include “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Streets of Bakersfield,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Little Sister,” “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn It Loose,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re the One,” “Long White Cadillac,” “Things Change,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and “The Heart That You Own.”
Born in Pikeville, Ky., and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Dwight Yoakam is a singer-songwriter, actor and film director, most famous for his pioneering country music. Popular since the early 1980s, Yoakam counts 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, including the triple-platinum “This Time” to his credit. Five of those albums have topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart with another 14 landing in the Top 10.
“His music has an incredibly unique sound,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort Manager Susan Kightlinger. “We’re so excited to host this icon for not only one, but two nights.”
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, placing him in an elite cadre of global superstars. Yet the sales have never come at the expense of his musical integrity. Whether singing about the twisted wreckage of romance, the broken dreams of this hard life, or burgeoning optimism Yoakam brings a knowing, glorious edge to his delivery and stands, in a world of artifice and flash, as a beacon of authenticity.
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room." In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series "Goliath." Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film "Logan Lucky" with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
Yoakam is capable of seamlessly melting into his roles and impressively standing toe-to-toe with some of the world’s top thespians over the course of his storied and successful acting career, including Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Matthew McConaughey.
Concerts are at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $69 to $89, depending on seats, Tickets are $69 to $89, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office at 877-907-GRAND, or at ticketmaster.com.