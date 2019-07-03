American Songwriter Magazine has said “Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made — just made — for singing country music.” He is also one of the hottest young voices in music today, and will be bringing his high-energy show to Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. July 4.
Like few recording artists today, Corbin has landed on the secret formula for effortlessly mixing contemporary country with the traditional sounds on which he was raised. And that musical alchemy is what defines his latest album, “About to Get Real.”
“There’s not a whole lot of traditional country music out there today. But what’s great about the country genre is how wide it is — there’s room for everybody,” says Easton, proud to carry the torch for traditional country, albeit in his own modern way. “I’ll always wave that flag, but you still have to grow as an artist, not only in the studio but on the stage entertaining as well.”
Easton’s 2010 self-titled debut and its two No. 1 singles, “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” made a career for the Florida native making him the first solo male artist in 17 years to have his first two singles go No. 1.
His 2012 album “All Over the Road” and its Top 10 singles “Lovin’ You Is Fun” and the title track showed Easton furthering his reputation as a promising singer. That was further cemented by 2015's "About to Get Real."
Tickets are $25 to $45, depending on seats. They are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.