In January, Dale Curran, an engineering technical associate at Sanford Underground Research Facility (Sanford Lab), witnessed a co-worker's trip and fall near a tank opening.
After ensuring the person was uninjured, Curran took action.
Although a perimeter of rope-linked stanchions surrounded the tank, Curran realized more was needed. He placed scaffolding over the opening, increased the diameter of the perimeter and tightened the safety ropes linking the stanchions until a long-term solution could be implemented.
For his efforts, Curran was recognized with the January Safety Performance Award by the Environment, Safety and Health Department (ESH) for immediately jumping into action in a near-miss situation.
“This is just one of many examples of how Dale has hit the ground running and quickly become a valued contributor on the Engineering and LZ teams,” said Al Stratman, engineering director. “His expertise, attitude and focus on safety are making a difference.”
Sanford Underground Research Facility's (Sanford Lab) Safety Performance Awards are built to recognize employees who go over and above their normal duties. Although safety is everyone’s duty, many employees at Sanford Lab demonstrate above and beyond examples of the safety culture the ESH Department hopes to cultivate.