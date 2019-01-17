Black Hills State University students seeking to jump-start ideas for launching a business are encouraged to attend the Entrepreneurial Boot Camp, a full-day workshop on Friday at the BHSU-Rapid City campus.
Led by local business experts, the Boot Camp is specifically designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and newer business owners interested in starting a business or rebooting their existing business.
"We've seen many inspired students decide to launch their own business after graduation, regardless of their area of study.
By registering for the Entrepreneurial Boot Camp, students can take what they have learned in college and get a jump-start on the step-by-step process of what it takes to launch a business while learning first-hand from local professionals. It's also a great way to make connections and build their network," said Michelle Kane, director of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity at BHSU.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Auditorium Room 112 of the BHSU Rapid City Campus.
The boot camp will cover topics such as preparing a business plan, funding and setting up your business entity, marketing your business, establishing a For-Profit or Non-Profit Entity, networking and more.
Those planning to attend should take advantage of the BHSU special registration rate of $50 by calling Andrea at 605-642-6435, emailing her at Andrea.Bakeberg@bhsu.edu or stopping by the office in Woodburn Hall, Room 216.
For more information, contact Mela Cosme at 605-642-6948 or Mela.Cosme@bhsu.edu.
Geek Speak lecture series
The Jan. 17 Geek Speak lecture series at 4 p.m. today in Jonas Hall, Room 110, will feature poet and teacher Tami Haaland, who is the author of three poetry collections, What Does Not Return (2018), When We Wake in the Night (2012), and Breath in Every Room (2001), winner of the Nicholas Roerich First Book Award.
Haaland earned a BA and MA in English Literature from the University of Montana and an MFA in Creative Writing and Literature from Bennington College.
Haaland has offered creative writing workshops in prisons, schools, and community settings and was Montana’s Poet Laureate from August 2013 to October 2015. She is a professor at Montana State University, Billings.