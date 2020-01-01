Everclear coming to Deadwood Mountain Grand

DEADWOOD | From “I Will Buy You A New Life” to “Father Of Mine” to “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone”, Everclear made a name for themselves as one of the biggest hit makers of the 90’s and will make a stop at Deadwood Mountain Grand on Friday, June 26th.

Considering Everclear has written and recorded some truly iconic ’90s alt-rock hits, it would be all too easy these days for the band to be a victim of its past successes, relegated to performing as a glorified jukebox, existing to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of Gen Xers everywhere. But singer-guitarist Art Alexakis isn’t about to start phoning it in now.

Although the band hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s triumphant Black Is The New Black, Everclear continues to tour actively. And while it’s a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine,” lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material—especially the “deep cuts”—not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band’s live dynamic.