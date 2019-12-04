The Cheech and Chong comedy performance recently postponed from the Friday, November 22nd date at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been rescheduled for Friday, November 20th in 2020.
The date was originally postponed due to Cheech Marin’s unexpected knee injury. If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. Refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlets they purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Company Store, please call 605-559-1188 for details of your refund.
Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong emerged from a cloud of pot smoke, simultaneously championing and lampooning the stoner community that became the team's most ardent supporters; although derided by critics and dismissed by the general populace, the team's stature as counterculture heroes was unquestioned, and for both aging hippies and dazed-and-confused teens, their comedy defined an era.
Cheech (real name Richard) met Tommy Chong while living in Vancouver British Columbia. The duo moved to Los Angeles and created comedy gold. Six of their comedy albums went gold, four were nominated for Grammys and Los Cochinos won the 1973 Grammy for Best Comedy Recording. The critically acclaimed duo made a fluid transition to films, starring in eight features together.
During a split, both performers proved to be massively successful on their own. Cheech has appeared in over 20 films, including his scene-stealing role in Tin Cup. He was also a sitcom regular before joining Don Johnson on the highly successful CBS drama Nash Bridges. He later had a recurring role on the hit NBC show, Lost and recent guest stints on Rob and Jane the Virgin.
You have free articles remaining.
Chong proved successful on the small screen as well, most notably, as “Leo” on Fox’s That 70’s Show, as well as guest roles on Dharma & Greg and The George Lopez Show. He also lit up the dance floor as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.
“We had so much fun with these two the last time they were here, we just had to bring them back,” said Susan Kightlinger, General Manager for Deadwood Mountain Grand. “We know it’s going to be an amazing show.”
If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. Refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlets they purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Company Store, please call 605-559-1188 for details of your refund.
Beware of third party ticket brokers. The only official ticket outlets are Ticketmaster and the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office.