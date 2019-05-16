Students from high schools in Sturgis, Philip, Rapid City and Murdo were among recipients of 2019 Insuring a Brighter Tomorrow scholarships, announced by the South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation, in cooperation with Farmers Union Insurance.
Local recipients included Brittany Delzer, daughter of Glen & Cheryl Delzer, Sturgis Brown High School; Morgan Feddersen, son of Chris & Beth Feddersen, Jones County High School in Murdo; Spencer Lund, son of Brian & Kari Lund, St. Thomas More High School in Rapid City, and Tessa Menzel, daughter of CJ & Mandie Menzel, Philip High School.
Each of the scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 to put toward their post-secondary education at a South Dakota college, university or technical school. Over the past 12 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships to students attending South Dakota post-secondary schools.
The recipients were chosen from among a large pool of applicants. They were scored based on a combination of academic record, school, community and volunteer involvement and an essay responding to the following prompt: describe a meaningful high school experience and how it impacted your life.
Farmers Union Insurance agents throughout the state fund this scholarship program administered by the Farmers Union Foundation.
Other recipients include: Abbie Bratland, daughter of Curwin & Kim Bratland, Willow Lake; Bayden Schneider, son of Jason & Velda Schneider, Chester Area; Benjamin Sees, son of Mike & Kris Sees, Irene-Wakonda; Brandon Volmer, son of Todd & Rona Volmer, Winner; Caleb Nugteren, son of Darin & Lisa Nugteren, Canistota; Conner Edelman, son of Kevin & Lisa Edelman, Menno Public; Elise Heesch, daugher of Loran & Yvette Heesch, Sisseton; Emily Buse, daughter of Gary & DeeAnna Buse, Lennox; Jaedyn Oplinger, daughter of Linda Oplinger, Menno Public; Justin Edelman, son of Del & Brenda Edelman, Menno Public; Justin Goetz, son of Trent & Goetz & Patricia Pudwill, Selby Area; Kaitlyn Carlon, daughter of Ronald & Nancy Carlon, Canton; Kendra Johnson, daughter of Wayne & Nancy Johnson, Webster Area; Kristin Kotes, daughter of Greg Kotes & Angel Eddy, Bridgewater-Emery; Liza Schoenbeck, daughter of Loren & Lisa Schoenbeck, Webster Area;; Paydon Casper, son of Eric & Laurie Casper, Lake Preston; Sydney Hoffman, daughter of Jeff & Deanna Hoffman, Bridgewater-Emery; Sydney Smith, daughter of Jay & Sherry Smith, Redfield; Tess Oplinger, daughter of Linda Oplinger, Menno Public; Trevor Frost, son of Travis & Kaylin Frost, Redfield, and Trista Frost, daughter of Travis & Kaylin Frost, Redfield.