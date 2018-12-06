A father-son duo well familiar to Lead-Deadwood basketball fans will coach the Golddiggers' boys hoops team this season.
Former assistant boys coach Travis Rogers begins his first season as varsity mentor for the Golddiggers. He'll be assisted by his son, Jett.
Travis graduated from Lead-Deadwood High School in 1988. He played running back and quarterback for the 'Diggers for three seasons, was a varsity basketball player for two years and competed in the hurdles, pole vault and relays on the track and field team for four years.
Rogers attended Willmar (Minnesota) Junior College for two years, Black Hills State University and graduated from Delta (Florida) Connection Academy with a bachelor of science degree in aeronautics.
He coached boys basketball for two seasons and track and field for six years. Under Rogers' tutelage, Carolyn Groeger was a three-time State A champion in the girls pole vault.
Seven returning lettermen join Rogers for his initial head coaching season. Returning are seniors Carter Nelson, a 5-foot, 11-inch, guard; Wyatt Vandevelde, a 5-10 guard; Luke Fish, a 6-4 center; Zak Mau, a 6-2 center and Eli Jordan, a guard.
Other returning letterwinners include Jordy Stulken, a 5-8 guard, and sophomore Mekieh Hon, a 6-0 guard.
"We need to work hard and play tough defense," said Travis Rogers of the season's outlook. "We have a high basketball IQ with our seniors."
Roster depth and inconsistent shooting are areas of concern, he said.
The Lead-Deadwood coach listed St. Thomas More as the favorite in both the Black Hills Conference and Region 8A, with Spearfish, Sturgis, Red Cloud and Hot Springs tough opponents, he said.
"Our goal is to have a .500 season. We're going to work hard," Travis said.
Jett Rogers graduated from LDHS in 2015. He was a member of the basketball team for three years and earned all-BHC honors for two years.
He played football for three years and competed in pole vault for three years, placing twice at State A, including fifth place his senior year.
He played basketball for Dakota Wesleyan University for two seasons. Rogers will graduate from BHSU in May, 2019, with a degree in exercise science.
"Getting to coach with my dad is a lot of fun," said Jett. "I played basketball with a couple of our current players' older brothers."
Lead-Deadwood tips off the season with a pair of non-conference games, hosting Oelrichs Friday and Harding County Saturday.