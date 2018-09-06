The Revitalize Belle Fourche committee has selected its 12th and final “Home of the Week,” in its summer-long program of recognizing outstanding homefronts.
The winner is located at 2002 Seventh Ave. and is the home of Mikki Brugman.
Brugman purchased the home in 2016 and the renovation to its yard has been an ongoing project since then.
She is currently engaged in a plan to replace many of the plants lining the front of the house with easy-care perennials. Her corner lot and large yard also feature a rock garden with flowering plants, shrubs, and decorative rock and wood.
Brugman will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
With the “Home of the Week” program concluded for 2018, the committee will turn its attention to a lighting project on the Riverwalk and contests for Halloween and Christmas décor, with categories for both businesses and homes.
For further information about these projects and the Revitalize Belle Fourche Committee, please see its Facebook page.