Finalists named for BHSU provost position

SPEARFISH | Three candidates have been selected as finalists for Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Black Hills State University.

The finalists are Dr. Melanie Hulbert from Gunnison, Colo.; Dr. Russell Morgan, Macomb, Ill.; and Dr. Priscilla Romkema, Spearfish.

Hulbert is currently Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Western Colorado University. She serves as a project leader for the Colorado Student Success project and a content expert for Complete College America. Hulbert earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree from the University of Albany, State University of New York and a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University.

Morgan is currently Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Budget, Planning and Personnel at Western Illinois University, a position he began in 2015. Morgan served as a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University after earning his Ph.D. in experimental psychology from Kent State University. He earned a master’s degree from Kent State and his bachelor’s degree from Miami (Ohio) University.

Romkema is a BHSU alum who is currently President of the Monument Health Foundation. She previously served as a faculty member and in administrative positions at BHSU including serving as Dean of the College of Business and Natural Sciences. In addition to her bachelor’s degree from BHSU, she earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Wyoming.

