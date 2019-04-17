SPEARFISH | A Wednesday morning fire caused fire and smoke damage to a home and left two residents with minor injuries.
According to a release from the Spearfish Fire Dept., firefighters were called to a three-story log residence in the Mountain Plains II subdivision.
Residents of the home called 911 after discovering fire on a third-story deck. A male resident of the home tried to quell the blaze with water sprayed from a garden hose, but was unable to get close enough to the fire, which grew too hot to be controlled, officials said.
Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire on the deck and along the roofline at the rear of the home, and quickly knocked down the flames.
Fire damage was limited to the deck and log exterior of the home and an interior closet, with smoke damage to personal belongings.
The fire is thought to have been caused by lightning in the area Tuesday evening.
Two residents were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital. A man suffered minor smoke inhalation and a woman was injured after slipping on wet stairs. No injuries were reported to firefighters.
The Spearfish Fire Dept. responded with three engines, two water tenders and 22 firefighters and officers. The Whitewood Volunteer Fire Dept. sent two water tenders because of the lack of fire hydrants in the area.