Fireworks rules vary across Northern Hills

As Independence Day approaches, communities and areas in the Northern Hills have various rules and regulations for the discharge of fireworks.
Fireworks are prohibited in all areas of the Black Hills National Forest and within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, which basically follows the hill-line south of Interstate 90, including the cities of Deadwood and Lead.
“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer with Black Hills National Forest.
Spearfish also prohibits fireworks within city limits.
“Independence Day is a time to celebrate, and we hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said. “With the drought and dry conditions this year, we urge people not to shoot off fireworks even in areas where they are allowed. Within Spearfish city limits, fireworks are not allowed. Let me say again, do not shoot off fireworks of any kind in city limits. In addition to following the law, we ask people to be thoughtful of your neighbors.”
However, in Belle Fourche and Sturgis, the fireworks rules change.
On June 7, the Belle Fourche City Council approved a resolution allowing fireworks on privately owned land between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 2 through July 4 only. Outside of those dates and times, fireworks are prohibited. Belle Fourche does not allow fireworks in the streets, parks or public right-of-way.
Additionally, fireworks are prohibited at Belle Fourche Reservoir, which is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The prohibition extends to all reservoir lands, Rocky Point State Recreation Area and Belle Fourche (Oman) Dam.
“Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and waterbodies,” said Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall. “The permanent Reservoir-wide restriction allows for more consistent law enforcement and greatly reduces the risk of fire at the Reservoir."
Sturgis allows fireworks within city limits, but only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, private use of fireworks is prohibited.
According to a news release, the city of Sturgis reminds the public not to shoot off fireworks on private parking lots unless permission is granted by the owner. If fireworks are used at home or in the street, the clean-up of the debris is the responsibility of the person shooting the fireworks.
