Fireworks rules vary across Northern Hills

As Independence Day approaches, communities and areas in the Northern Hills have various rules and regulations for the discharge of fireworks.

Fireworks are prohibited in all areas of the Black Hills National Forest and within the Black Hills Fire Protection District, which basically follows the hill-line south of Interstate 90, including the cities of Deadwood and Lead.

“Possessing, discharging or using any kind of fireworks or pyrotechnic device is prohibited on the Black Hills National Forest, year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer with Black Hills National Forest.

Spearfish also prohibits fireworks within city limits.

“Independence Day is a time to celebrate, and we hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said. “With the drought and dry conditions this year, we urge people not to shoot off fireworks even in areas where they are allowed. Within Spearfish city limits, fireworks are not allowed. Let me say again, do not shoot off fireworks of any kind in city limits. In addition to following the law, we ask people to be thoughtful of your neighbors.”

However, in Belle Fourche and Sturgis, the fireworks rules change.