Over the past several months, nearly 2,000 pounds of fresh, local beef, donated by local ranchers, have been delivered to area organizations.
Through a collaboration with Love INC Sturgis and Northern Hills Sources of Support (SOS), five donated cows were processed by Integrity Meats in Belle Fourche and then distributed to the following organizations: Sturgis Golden K–Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, Sturgis Senior Center, Meade County Jail kitchen, Compass Point In-patient Program, Whitewood Food Pantry, and the Spearfish Community Food Pantry.
A local church alliance paid processing fees so all donations were free of charge to each organization.
You have free articles remaining.
“This was such a fantastic opportunity. I really enjoyed working on this project and seeing how much it helped support local organizations," said Simone Nabers, Director for Love INC Sturgis, in a release. "When we are presented with this kind of resource, I truly believe it is our duty to steward it well — what better way than to collaborate and share with programs in our community that exist with the purpose of providing meals to individuals and families.
"When we gather around a table to eat, relationships are built. Funny as it may sound, the ranchers who provided the cows are truly a part of building bonds. That’s vital. I’d love to see more donations like this and see how this idea could grow to benefit even more organizations and people in the Northern Hills,” Nabers said.
For more information. visit: loveinconline.com/Sturgis, and northernhillsSOS.org.