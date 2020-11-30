Forest Service planning prescribed burn southwest of Spearfish

SPEARFISH | The Northern Hills Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest is planning to ignite up to 200 acres on the Beartown Prescribed Fire Project this week, southwest of Spearfish, near Iron Creek Lake.
According to a news release, firefighters conducted a test burn Monday morning to check conditions and see if fuels are receptive for burning. If everything is within prescription and the test burn goes as planned, officials will continue with ignition Monday.
Additional units are also planned and may be carried out throughout the week if conditions are favorable, the news release said.
Smoke may impact the communities of Spearfish and Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish Canyon and residences along Forest Service Road 134, the forest service said.
“This could be a multiple day burn; possibly starting today, Monday, Nov. 30, and, we may burn into Thursday, Dec. 3, if conditions warrant,” said Brian Rafferty, fuels specialist from North Zone Fire Management, Black Hills National Forest. “Resources from South Dakota Division of Wildland Fire and the city of Spearfish may assist with operations.”
The Beartown Project area is located approximately 8 miles south of Spearfish and 12 miles west of Lead.
Fire officials said the roads in the area will remain open but ask drivers to use caution and slow down if driving in the area.
With reduced visibility from smoke possible, the forest service is asking the public to not stop along Higgins Gulch Road, as this can create a hazard for fire vehicles in the area.
For more information on the prescribed burn or the Black Hills National Forest, call 605-673-9200 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
