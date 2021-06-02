Forrester appointed as Meade County auditor

Kevin Forrester took the oath of office Tuesday as Meade County auditor after he was appointed to the position last week by the Meade County commissioners.

Forrester's appointment follows the resignation of Lisa Schieffer, who had held the elected office since 1999. Schieffer submitted her resignation on May 11 and it was effective May 31.

Forrester has served as Meade County's facility manager and information technology director for 25 years. In March, Forrester was appointed to the Sturgis City Council to complete a one-year term following the resignation of Ward 4 Council member Steve Kesler.

As part of his new duties, the Meade County Commission voted 4-1 on May 25 to increase Forrester's pay by $1,000 per month during the time he holds both positions. The vote also included an additional $750 per month for Lana Anderson, the Register of Deeds; Rhea Crane, the Director of Equalization and Planning; and Commission Assistant Jerry Derr during the transition period.

Commissioner Doreen Creed voted against the pay increases.

The increase in pay comes at a time after Schieffer's sudden resignation and former Meade County Treasurer Susan Boadwine's resignation. Boadwine submitted her letter of resignation March 23, with her resignation effective May 1.