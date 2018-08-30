The popular Black Hills State University Geek Speak Lecture Series, sponsored by the University Honors Program, is back with a lineup of new topics not normally discussed in the traditional classroom.
Dr. Jeff Wehrung, associate professor of management, will open the series Thursday, Aug. 30 with “Why we NEED science fiction.” The lecture is at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall room 110. All Geek Speaks are free and open to the public.
Wehrung says science fiction provides a unique opportunity for us to debate difficult-to-discuss subjects in a safer context.
“History courses help students understand issues of the past, yet social issues like abortion, climate change, immigration, gender disparity and terrorism are all being conceived very differently today,” says Wehrung.
Wehrung will introduce a concept called “psychological distancing.” Psychological distancing is how we think about a topic in terms of social (self versus other), temporal (now versus past/future), spatial (close versus far away), and experimental (real versus imaginary) characteristics.
“The greater the psychological distance, the more logically we are capable of reflecting on and discussing an issue,” says Wehrung.
He goes on to say that science fiction provides an opportunity to discuss social and ethical dilemmas like artificial intelligence, genetic engineering and cloning.
“The exact situations are imaginary in science fiction and, therefore, easier to discuss,” says Wehrung. “But the root lessons may be just as valuable and important.”