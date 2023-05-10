Northern Hills Choice, a giving circle organized by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, granted a total of $11,000 to five nonprofits in the Northern Hills during an event May 2 at Homestake Opera House in Lead.

The organizations that were awarded funds are: Northern Hills Recreation Association, $2,500; Sturgis Youth League Baseball, $2,500; Lawrence/Meade County Teen Court, $2,500; Artemis House Shelter, $2,500; and Meade County Senior Citizens Center, $1,000. Each nonprofit will receive its grant by the end of May and will be able to choose how to use the funds.

“We are so excited to see philanthropy continue to grow in the Northern Black Hills,” said Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. “Our Northern Hills by Choice giving circle is a dynamic group of donors, learning together and pooling their gifts to have an even greater impact on the nonprofits in Meade, Lawrence and Butte counties.”

Northern Hills by Choice meets annually to direct grants to nonprofits. At these events, members vote on a list of nonprofits and the nonprofits with the most votes receive a grant. The grant amount is determined by the number of votes for each nonprofit.

“We are thankful to have been considered for a grant from the Northern Hills Giving Circle,” said Alexandra Lux, director of the Lawrence/Meade County Teen Court. “This funding is essential to helping our organization continue its work and improving outcomes for Northern Hills area youth."

Teen Court is a voluntary program that helps teenage offenders assume responsibility for their behavior through involvement in the judicial process and service in the community.

Northern Hills by Choice is one of three giving circles led by Black Hills Area Community Foundation. Giving circles are groups that give members the opportunity to socialize, learn about nonprofits, and direct grants to serve their communities. The other giving circles are Southern Hills by Choice, which meets annually, and Black Hills by Choice, which meets twice each year.

The next Black Hills by Choice event will be at 5:30 p.m. June 6 at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. For more information about giving circles, contact info@bhacf.org or call 605-718-0112.

Black Hills Area Community Foundation is a public charity organization that distributes funds to serve the Black Hills region.