STURGIS | A $50,000 grant from the Greater Sturgis Foundation has helped Black Hills Trails expand an already well-used system of recreational trails in and around Sturgis.
The grant, formally presented June 26 during the Music on Main event at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis, helped cover the cost of required National Environmental Policy Act studies on the trail network currently under development east and south of Sturgis.
“They have to study hydrology and botany, archaeology, all the people that have ‘ist’ at the end of their title, said Kevin Forrester of Black Hills Trails.
“They all have to write reports and it all has to be reviewed to make sure that we’re free and clear,” he said.
The grant coincides with this week’s announcement of the Black Hills National Forest, Northern Hills District’s recent approval of a proposal from the City of Sturgis for the construction and maintenance of about 16 miles of non-motorized trails on the Black Hills National Forest.
A special use permit issued by the Forest Service authorizes the City of Sturgis to construct and maintain the trail system, which also includes an additional 5.3 miles of new trails located on land owned by the city for a total of 21.3 miles.
The new Sturgis trails now under construction will form a multiple-loop trail network in the area of Vanocker Canyon, Deadman Mountain and Veteran’s Peak south of Sturgis.
The trail network links into trails previously constructed by Black Hills Trails on City of Sturgis property around the Sturgis Reservoirs and into the existing Centennial trail, which is administered by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The trails will be open for non-motorized activities, hiking, running, biking and horseback riding.
Existing trails are already seeing use during a weekly mountain bike race, which starts and ends during the Wednesday Music on Main events in downtown Sturgis. More than 200 riders have participated weekly since the series began in early June.
The event is helping put Sturgis, already known as the City of Riders, on the map for yet another riding activity, joining riders of horses and motorcycles, said city manager Daniel Ainslie.
“It’s wonderful to see half of the participants each week have been from outside of Sturgis. That really highlights our area. We’re also seeing more residents coming here who are seeing a quality of life that quite frankly they didn’t know Sturgis had,” Anslie said.
The expanding trail system also includes existing city-maintained trails to the old city dams southwest of Sturgis. The dams were previously off-limits for recreational use while serving as part of the city water supply.
With water now drawn exclusively from wells, the dams, accessed only via non-motorized trail, have been opened for recreational fishing.
“Our reservoirs are open and Game, Fish & Parks has stocked them with fish,” Ainslie said. “It’s a great location and very family-friendly.”
In addition to the city trailhead located at the intersection of Pineview Drive and Vanocker Canyon Road in south Sturgis, two other potential trailhead locations have been identified on National Forest land.
One location (Vanocker Trailhead) is approximately three miles south of Sturgis. A second trailhead (Veterans Peak Trailhead) would be located near Veterans Peak, at the intersection of Forest Service Roads 139.1 and 139.1A.
Trail construction will continue throughout the summer. Other work such as signage and wayfinding information is being planned and developed as the trail is constructed, according to a news release. Trailhead work may not be completed until next summer.