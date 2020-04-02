Grant will expand Belle Fourche rail park

BELLE FOURCHE | A $1.9 million federal matching grant will help the Belle Fourche Industrial and Rail Park more than triple its railcar storage capacity.
Hollie Stalder, executive director of the Belle Fourche Development Corporation, said the overall $2.4 million project includes up to $1,917,710 in federal matching funds in an 80/20 split, with the BFDC responsible for the remaining cost.
The project will add additional rail siding track to increase railcar storage capacity from 27 to 90 cars.
“It’s a very exciting development for our community and also for our region,” Stalder said.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation recently announced the Belle Fourche grant as one of four Federal Railroad Administration grants received for rail improvements in the state.
The SD DOT is responsible for administering the grants and overseeing the work.
The FRA grants come from the Special Transportation Circumstances (STC) Grant Program under the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRIS) Program and the Restoration and Enhancement Grant Program, according to a March 23 SD DOT release.
"The STC funds are dedicated to three states, South Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska, that do not have passenger rail (Amtrak),” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Deputy Secretary, in a release.
“These special federal funds are dedicated to rail projects within these states and these funds give us important financial resources to improve the state’s railroad infrastructure which is vital to shippers, rail companies and citizens.”
Other state projects receiving grants include:
• Sisseton Milbank Railroad Lake Farley Bridge Replacement (up to $1,549,848)
• Dakota and Iowa Railroad Main Line Rail Replacement and Crossing Improvement Project (up to $3,992,758)
• Ellis and Eastern Sioux Falls Area Bridges (up to $3,919,840)
Stalder said the project will help solidify Belle Fourche as a regional transportation hub.
“When we have rail service coming in, we are a destination point, but customers do still need to get it from the rail siding to either their plant, manufacturing facility or their job site. That opens up some opportunities for trucking in our area,” she said.
She said the BFDC began the grant application process more than a year ago, as demand for siding space to load and offload shipped goods increased.
“We’re getting more and more inquiries in customers wanting to use the siding here in Belle Fourche but we really are out of space,” she said.
Increasing the siding capacity more than three-fold “will help immensely,” she said.
She said rail officials from the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern short line railroad serving western South Dakota have been accommodating in scheduling to get as many customers in and out of the existing siding as possible.
Stalder said preliminary environmental and other site development could take six to nine months at the 74-acre industrial and rail park, located near the intersection of Highways 85 and 212 in Belle Fourche.
“I wouldn’t anticipate having anything constructed this year," she said. “We’re looking at 2021 and maybe will have to finish up a little bit in 2022.”
“We’re very excited to have this opportunity,” she said. “It’s a big win for Belle Fourche.”
