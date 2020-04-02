Grant will expand Belle Fourche rail park

“These special federal funds are dedicated to rail projects within these states and these funds give us important financial resources to improve the state’s railroad infrastructure which is vital to shippers, rail companies and citizens.”

Other state projects receiving grants include:

• Sisseton Milbank Railroad Lake Farley Bridge Replacement (up to $1,549,848)

• Dakota and Iowa Railroad Main Line Rail Replacement and Crossing Improvement Project (up to $3,992,758)

• Ellis and Eastern Sioux Falls Area Bridges (up to $3,919,840)

Stalder said the project will help solidify Belle Fourche as a regional transportation hub.

“When we have rail service coming in, we are a destination point, but customers do still need to get it from the rail siding to either their plant, manufacturing facility or their job site. That opens up some opportunities for trucking in our area,” she said.

She said the BFDC began the grant application process more than a year ago, as demand for siding space to load and offload shipped goods increased.