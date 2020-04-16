Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation donates to Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund

STURGIS | Monument Health’s caregivers will have better access to vital medical equipment as they fight COVID-19 thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation.
The donation was given to Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund to support community efforts to fight the virus that can help keep caregivers safe. The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation’s gift will be matched dollar for dollar by Monument Health Foundation.
“We are honored to support this unprecedented time in our history to assist caregivers and medical facilities in our community by keeping patients, healthcare workers and residents safe from this horrible virus,” Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation Board Chair Terry Hermann said. “We welcome others to join us by donating to the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation. Funds collected will be given directly to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund."
The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation was started in 2004 and has contributed more than $550,000 in funding for elderly and healthcare services and programs offered through Sturgis community healthcare providers and agencies for the betterment of the greater Sturgis Community.
To comply with social distancing recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, a virtual “check passing” was held via the Zoom conference call between Hermann and Monument Health Foundation President Priscilla Romkema acknowledging the donation.
Tax-deductible gifts to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund will be used to purchase or help produce vital medical equipment that will help keep our caregivers safe so they can continue to fight this virus.
The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation will accept contributions on behalf of Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund. Checks may be sent to Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation, Attention Bunker Hill, 2140 Junction Ave., Sturgis, SD 57785.
Visit monument.health/response to make a donation to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund. Donations can also be mailed to the Monument Health Foundation at PO Box 6000, Rapid City, SD 57709.
