Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation donates to Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund

STURGIS | Monument Health’s caregivers will have better access to vital medical equipment as they fight COVID-19 thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation.

The donation was given to Monument Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Response Fund to support community efforts to fight the virus that can help keep caregivers safe. The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation’s gift will be matched dollar for dollar by Monument Health Foundation.

“We are honored to support this unprecedented time in our history to assist caregivers and medical facilities in our community by keeping patients, healthcare workers and residents safe from this horrible virus,” Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation Board Chair Terry Hermann said. “We welcome others to join us by donating to the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation. Funds collected will be given directly to the COVID-19 Medical Response Fund."

The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation was started in 2004 and has contributed more than $550,000 in funding for elderly and healthcare services and programs offered through Sturgis community healthcare providers and agencies for the betterment of the greater Sturgis Community.