Groundbreaking for Sturgis senior living center set for Thursday

Representatives from the city of Sturgis, the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, and developers for Dolan Creek Apartments will gather at 10 a.m. today for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new senior living center on the city's southwest side.

Officials are inviting the public to the ceremony, which will be held at the corner of Dolan Creek Road and Moose Drive, for the planned development of a three-story, 50-unit independent and assisted living center. Additionally, the developer is planning to build three townhomes, for a total of six residential units fronting Ferguson Drive.

The Sturgis City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing District in September 2020 to support the senior living center. However, the project had been delayed due to a redesign of the ventilation and several rooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased materials costs.

At the City Council's Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved an amendment to the TIF District to include a revision of the anticipated assessed value of the facility and to increase the amount due to the addition of the three townhomes.