One would have to be a fan of late '50s, early '60s television to get the reference to the Richard Boone western called "Have Gun – Will Travel," but the title applies to Justin and Tammy Bohn’s roving firearms business, Sturgis Guns, which just completed its third move since last summer.
The Bohns initially started Sturgis Guns within another now-closed business on Sturgis’ Main Street.
In 2015, they opened their own store at 2324 Junction Ave. in south Sturgis, eventually adding a U-Haul Rental location and FedEx Express delivery stop.
But last year that building, then owned by auto dealer Scott Peterson, was sold to become a NAPA Auto Parts Store.
Justin and Tammy then moved Sturgis Guns just beyond the Sturgis city limits further south on Junction Ave., with ambitious plans for a new gun shop and combination indoor and outdoor shooting range on the Davenport Ranch property.
But a combination of weather and city and county concerns over the proposed gun range's proximity to other housing developments, Interstate 90 and even Black Hills National Cemetery to the east, delayed the project.
The Bohns then moved to a new building near the entrance to the Buffalo Chip Campground, built by campground owner Rod Woodruff, that was also to include a shooting range.
Tammy Bohn said the location near the confluence of state Highway 34, Hereford Road and Ft. Meade Way should have brought high levels of vehicle traffic by their store, but that wasn’t the case.
“Our business really dropped off,” she said. “Most of the traffic on that road is trucks.”
In March, they moved back into Sturgis, opening at 1861 Lazelle St., on the west side of town. Their trademark giant revolver, actually a mailbox, sits out front.
In addition to the U-Haul rentals and FedEx drop-off, they added a pawn shop to the mix at the new location.
“This has been great, even better than the location on Junction Avenue,” she said.
Bohn said they parted on good terms with the Buffalo Chip and still plan to run the gun range planned for near the campground. Their federal firearms licenses will allow them to do business there on a temporary basis.
“If we wanted to do something seasonal with the (Sturgis motorcycle) rally we can definitely do it out there,” she said.