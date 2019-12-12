STURGIS | During World War II, the battleship USS South Dakota sailed hundreds of thousands of miles, seeing combat in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
In November, a five-foot scale model of the battleship, built from scratch in Aberdeen nearly 20 years ago, completed a much shorter journey, finding a new home in Sturgis.
The 1:115 scale model was built by now-retired Northern State University Industrial Technologies Dept. chairman Terry Richardson in 2000, and purchased by his friend, fellow military history buff Larry Lovett, also of Aberdeen.
Lovett’s daughter, Kathy Lovett Casanova and her husband Dan, of Rapid City, recently donated the model to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame in Sturgis.
“We just wanted some place for people to enjoy it,” said Kathy Casanova.
The story goes that Larry Lovett and Richardson would meet at the Red Rooster Coffee Shop in Aberdeen and talk military history.
One day in 2001, Lovett asked Richardson if he could build a model of the South Dakota.
“He was aware that I flew radio-controlled model airplanes. I had brought my four-foot scale model of PT-109” to the coffee shop for show ‘n' tell, recalled Richardson, referring to the famed WWII patrol-torpedo boat commanded by future U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Richardson took the challenge, initially devoting two months researching details of the battleship, including trips to the Battleship USS South Dakota Memorial in Sioux Falls. Construction of the wooden model took another month.
“Larry was pleased and agreed to purchase the finished ship for $300,” Richardson said. “He kept it in his office for years.”
You have free articles remaining.
Fast forward to July of this year: Richardson retired from NSU in 2001 and moved to Texas. Lovett died in December of 2016, and his surviving family members, including his wife Olive and three daughters, sought a new home for the model, which had been in storage in Aberdeen.
“It was in my mother’s garage. There’s three of us girls and honestly, none of us really wanted it,” said Kathy Casanova.
Casanova offered the model to the Dacotah Prairie Museum in Aberdeen, as well as the Battleship USS South Dakota Memorial in Sioux Falls. Both declined.
Then Casanova heard of a historical presentation on the battleship scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Journey Museum in Rapid City.
Dan and Kathy brought the model to the Journey for the presentation. By sheer coincidence, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum executive director Emma Garvin visited the Journey that same day and learned the model was available.
Officially, the model is on loan to the Sturgis museum. Journey officials delivered the model to the Sturgis museum just before Thanksgiving.
The model fits in nicely with the motorcycle museum’s display of a 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, custom-painted as a tribute to both the World War II battleship and the newest USS South Dakota, a Virginia-class submarine which joined the fleet earlier this year.
“Because we already had the start to a display, it just filled it out perfectly,” Garvin said.
“All the steps fell into place,” Kathy Casanova said. “It was like it was meant to be.”