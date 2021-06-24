HEADLEY: SURF activities impact state's economy

Until its closure in 2002, the former Homestake Gold Mine was the largest and deepest in the western hemisphere. Following the closure, Barrick Gold Corporation continued to dewater the mine as negotiations to develop a deep underground research facility proceeded. As progress slowed, Barrick was forced to turn off the pumps. Still, there was hope. Scientists continued to seek a way to make the facility a reality — a venture that would require a big investment — and a big risk. But then-Governor Mike Rounds was determined to bring a world-leading research laboratory to South Dakota. In 2006, Rounds and the South Dakota Legislature took a bold step, appropriating $45.5 million dollars toward the project. That initial investment helped secure $70 million from philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) was born.