The staff at Deadwood Mountain Grand just can’t wait for the annual Deadweird celebration to arrive, so they’re throwing a pre-event bash featuring a costume contest, spooky drink specials and the world-renowned band Here Come The Mummies headlining a 8 p.m. concert Oct. 18.
Some say they were cursed after deflowering a great pharaoh’s daughter. Others claim they are reincarnated Grammy-winning studio musicians. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft and unrelenting live show will bend your brain and melt your face.
While there are plenty of funk bands alive and kicking in the United States, there's only one that's made up entirely of mummies. Careful to keep their identities under wraps (pun intended), the band perform their funk/R&B jams completely wrapped up while using aliases like Eddie Mummy, Bucking Blanco and Mummy Cass.
Though they rose from their collective graves in 2000, the group has had an impressive output, starting in 2002 with their debut album, "Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave," which was followed by 2003's "Everlasting Party." The band returned in 2008 with "Single Entendre," as well as a live DVD, "Undead Live," in 2009. Their fourth album, "Carnal Carnival," arrived the following year, kicking off a steady stream of releases that includes 2011's "Bed, Bath & Behind," 2012's "Hits & Mrs." and 2013's "Cryptic."
Their 2018 "Wicked Never Rest Tour" saw numerous sold-out shows throughout the U.S., and they released their live record of all-new material, "All Excess," which has been climbing the charts. HCTM has also been hand-picked by "Portugal. The Man" to be featured in Portugal. The Country’s 2019 Summer Tourism campaign (and to play at a large summer festival in Portugal as well).
Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; played massive festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Suwannee Hulaween and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.
“If you want an amazing live show, Here Come The Mummies is the concert for you,” said Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager. “This group combines excellent musicianship with a jaw dropping stage show. You are not going to want to miss it.”
Tickets are $20, all general admission, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Spotlight – or at ticketmaster.com.