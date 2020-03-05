High School bike build participants begin work on 2020 project

Difficulties in locating and affording the cost of vintage parts for a more than century-old machine beset the track racer project, so four of the original inaugural class of six students pitched in to complete Terry’s custom, which went on to fetch $35,000 during a Mecum motorcycle auction in Las Vegas in January.

Garvin said she and other museum officials had no expectations of what the bike might bring at auction.

Because the bike was being sold for charity, the Mecum auction officials would not allow it to be sold with a reserve, or a minimum price.

“They start at $10,000, but they’ll go backwards if nobody is biting at the $10,000 mark,” Garvin said.

“For me personally, I went into it really hoping we’d get $20,000, so that it got $35,000 was really fantastic,” she said.

For this year’s project, six students will again work on a custom bike designed by Terry.

The museum solicited applicants from all Northern Hills high schools, but, as in 2019, all eight applicants again came from Sturgis Brown High School.

Students began work on the 2020 project by disassembling a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Wednesday evening at a shop located behind J&P Cycles in Sturgis.