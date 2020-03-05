High School bike build participants begin work on 2020 project

STURGIS | The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is taking valuable lessons learned from the first Lonnie’s Heart Youth Bike Build last year and putting them to good use for this year’s project.
Chipping in $35,000, proceeds from the auction of the 2019 bike project, will help a lot too.
That’s according to Emma Garvin, executive director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, which oversees the project helping area high school students earn technical school scholarships along with experience in building and fabricating a custom motorcycle.
“We’ll be able to afford the parts and also up the scholarship dollars and the number of students that will receive scholarships,” she said.
Garvin said the inaugural bike build project started with a couple thousand dollars donated by friends of the museum.
“That got eaten up really quickly, not only with parts we needed last-minute for the first build, but also with scholarship dollars,” she said.
The Lonnie’s Heart project is named for the late Lonnie Isam Jr., a vintage motorcycle builder, founder of the Motorcycle Cannonball Run and posthumous 2018 Hall of Fame inductee, who died from brain cancer at age 48 in 2017.
Last year’s inaugural bike build project started with plans to build two separate motorcycles, one a Harley-Davidson-based custom soft-tail design from Spearfish fabricator Keith Terry and the other a rebuild of an old-school Harley-Davidson board track racer designed by Jason Sims.
Difficulties in locating and affording the cost of vintage parts for a more than century-old machine beset the track racer project, so four of the original inaugural class of six students pitched in to complete Terry’s custom, which went on to fetch $35,000 during a Mecum motorcycle auction in Las Vegas in January.
Garvin said she and other museum officials had no expectations of what the bike might bring at auction.
Because the bike was being sold for charity, the Mecum auction officials would not allow it to be sold with a reserve, or a minimum price.
“They start at $10,000, but they’ll go backwards if nobody is biting at the $10,000 mark,” Garvin said.
“For me personally, I went into it really hoping we’d get $20,000, so that it got $35,000 was really fantastic,” she said.
For this year’s project, six students will again work on a custom bike designed by Terry.
The museum solicited applicants from all Northern Hills high schools, but, as in 2019, all eight applicants again came from Sturgis Brown High School.
Students began work on the 2020 project by disassembling a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Wednesday evening at a shop located behind J&P Cycles in Sturgis.
Students include Dean Relf Jr., and Race Garvin, both participants in last year's build, along with Wyatt Trohkimoinen, John Fischer, Tegun Thompson and Ben Doten.
Doten, a sophomore, said he has been working on cars for most of his young life and hopes participation in the bike build project will help him build a mechanical resume with experience ranging from diesel trucks and cars, motorcycles, even solar cells and generators.
"This will definitely help with that," he said.
Garvin said plans are to have the bike completed in time for the Museum’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction breakfast during the August Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Board members are also looking at different methods to sell the finished bike, including an online auction or raffle.
“It was a lot of fun to sell it through Mecum, but it was also a lot of work,” Garvin said. “We’ll just let the board hash that out. They’ll make a decision on how to sell the bike in the next month or so.”