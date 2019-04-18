Before Mother Nature took a turn for the worse last week, South Dakota Class AA, A and B girls golfers and Class B boys golfers opened the 2019 season.
Golf teams from Spearfish and Newell return varying levels of varsity and state meet experience and are optimistic as the season progresses, even with the expected tough early spring weather conditions that have hindered practice and play.
Returning letterwinners for Spearfish include seniors Jenna Geist and Rachel Jensen, junior Lyric Williams and sophomore Sydney Gusso.
Geist has competed in four state tournaments. Jensen and Williams have qualified three times, while last year was Gusso's initial appearance at State.
"Those four girls have a bit of state competition experience," said Spearfish coach Eric Ligtenberg,
Promising prospects for the Spartans include freshmen Kylee Jo Symonds and Antonia Hill.
"We don't have a ton of experience. We have a pretty good freshman class," said Ligtenberg. "There are a lot of eighth-graders out."
Belle Fourche Golf Course hosts the Black Hills Conference tourney May 9.
Ligtenberg listed Belle Fourche and Hot Springs as the BHC favorites.
Watertown's Cattail Crossing hosts the State AA event on June 3-4.
"Sioux Falls O'Gorman always contends for a State championship," said Ligtenberg.
The Spartans finished 12th at state one year ago.
"We didn't graduate anybody off that team," said Ligtenberg. "We'd like to break into the top 10."
Spearfish competed at the Spearfish Triangular April 8 and Rapid City Quadrangular April 9.
"I saw some good things out of the girls," said Ligtenberg.
Spearfish's next action is Thursday at the Pre-Black Hills Conference tournament in Belle Fourche.
Newell's boys and girls are prepared to defend their Little Moreau Conference and Region 6B titles from 2018, said coach Mike Phelps.
Returning letter winners for the Irrigator girls include junior Abbie Nelson, sophomore Kassidy Weeldreyer and eighth-graders Katie McTaggart and Kelsi Clements.
Nelson has competed in three state tournaments, while Weeldreyer has qualified for two meets. McTaggart and Clements each have one state meet under their belts.
Eighth-grader Brynn Grubl and seventh-grader Megan Jackson are promising prospects.
"The girls are coming off a seventh place finish at state," said Phelps. "We have high hopes as a team, although we're very young. They have a hard work ethic."
NHS boys returning lettermen are juniors John Jackson, Huttson Weeldreyer and Hunter Wetz and freshman Chase VanDerBoom,
Juniors Caleb Mutchler and Kai Banks and seventh-grader Charlie Clements are promising newcomers.
"We're returning four golfers from our Region championship team," said Phelps.
Newell hosts the LMC tourney April 26. Coach Phelps said Newell is the team favorite in both the boys and girls divisions.
Hart Ranch in Rapid City is the host site for the Region 6B tourney May 20.
Phelps said Newell and Philip girls and Newell boys are the team favorites.
Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell hosts the Class B Boys State Tournament June 3-4. The Girls B tourney is scheduled for Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell June 3-4.
Newell competes in the Philip Invitational Thursday.