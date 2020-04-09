Historian: Coronavirus pandemic will be remembered for decades

Rambow said the pandemic is likely to have an impact on the 2020 presidential race.

Comparisons are likely to be made between President Donald Trump and Herbert Hoover, who suffered the brunt of blame for the U.S. slipping into a depression in the 1930s, Rambow said.

“I suspect there might be a similar reaction because Trump has been accused of reacting far too late (to the COVID-19 outbreak),” he said.

Rambow was born in Sturgis in 1935. His family moved to Meade County in 1916, two years before the 1918 flu struck.

“Mother and dad were very much knowledgeable. Mother was very conscious of the pandemic coming through Meade County. It hit the rural area just about as hard as the Sturgis area,” he said.

While the final story is months, perhaps years from being told, Rambow believes the outbreak will be long remembered.

“This will be something we’ll be talking about 50 years down the road,” he said. “We’re going to be proud of the fact that we got through it, just as we got through the Spanish plague and other difficulties."