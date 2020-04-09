Historian: Coronavirus pandemic will be remembered for decades

Historian Chuck Rambow of Rapid City sees the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as an epochal bookmark to be remembered for decades to come.
Rambow, a retired Sturgis Brown High School history teacher and retired interpretive representative at Bear Butte State Park, believes the current pandemic has parallels to both the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-19, as well as the Great Depression which plunged the nation and the world into economic despair in the 1930s.
“It’s very much like the Spanish flu pandemic, and it can be compared to the depression with the number of unemployed and the economy going into a deep funk,” he said.
As of Wednesday, 393 positive cases of COVID-19, with six fatalities, have been recorded in South Dakota.
Nationwide, the virus has sickened more than 417,000, with more than 14,000 deaths.
According to a story written by South Dakota State Historical Society manuscript archivist Matthew Reitzel, the Spanish flu hit the state hard in the final three months of 1918, killing an estimated 1,847 people by the end of the year.
The Spanish flu, later identified as an H1N1 strain of avian (bird) origin, continued its lethality in the state over the next two years, with 700 deaths in 1919 and 551 deaths in 1920 attributed to the disease.
The Spanish flu was especially dangerous for otherwise healthy individuals age 20-40, spreading rapidly among military recruits preparing for service in Europe during World War I.
“If you check the headstones in the cemetery, you would find that quite a number of people died in 1919 as a result of the pandemic,” Rambow said. “The pandemic killed more people than the war and that’s a little bit shocking."
The Spanish flu infected an estimated 500 million people, with between 20 and 50 million dying from it.
“The Spanish pandemic just wasn’t understood. People didn’t know the cause. It was an invisible threat just as this one is,” Rambow said.
Precautions taken to avoid spreading the coronavirus and the Spanish flu a century ago are eerily similar.
People were urged to practice good personal hygiene and avoid gathering in groups. Theaters and churches were closed, but schools remained open.
Another difference, people back then were encouraged to keep at least 2-3 feet apart, while today’s social distancing guidelines call for maintaining at least 6 feet gap from others.
“We realize now that when a sneeze goes out there, it goes a great deal further,” Rambow said. “They didn’t understand a virus. It was basically germs they feared, but it’s the same concept."
Rambow said the pandemic is likely to have an impact on the 2020 presidential race.
Comparisons are likely to be made between President Donald Trump and Herbert Hoover, who suffered the brunt of blame for the U.S. slipping into a depression in the 1930s, Rambow said.
“I suspect there might be a similar reaction because Trump has been accused of reacting far too late (to the COVID-19 outbreak),” he said.
Rambow was born in Sturgis in 1935. His family moved to Meade County in 1916, two years before the 1918 flu struck.
“Mother and dad were very much knowledgeable. Mother was very conscious of the pandemic coming through Meade County. It hit the rural area just about as hard as the Sturgis area,” he said.
While the final story is months, perhaps years from being told, Rambow believes the outbreak will be long remembered.
“This will be something we’ll be talking about 50 years down the road,” he said. “We’re going to be proud of the fact that we got through it, just as we got through the Spanish plague and other difficulties."
