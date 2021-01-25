Home Free to play two shows at Deadwood Mountain Grand in July

DEADWOOD | The all-vocal country music group "Home Free" is bringing Nashville country standards for two concerts at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on July 16 and 17.

"Home Free" has made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 399.2+ million views and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group."

“If you enjoy vocal harmonies, this is the show for you,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand. “These are some of the most talented musicians on the planet and we are thrilled to welcome them to Deadwood for two shows.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and will be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.

