Homestake Opera House cancelling "One Slight Hitch"

LEAD | After careful consideration, the Homestake Opera House has decided to cancel the Gold Camp Players performances of “One Slight Hitch” this week on March 27, 28 at 7 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m.

"In these trying times, it is crucial that all of us do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a place where the public gathers to enjoy live entertainment, we’ve daily monitored the directives from the CDC, State of South Dakota, City of Lead and surrounding communities with regards to these unusual times of COVID-19, and how to best serve the community, when it comes to our presentation of entertainment in the Northern Black Hills.

"The financial ramifications of this cancellation are daunting."

Anyone who purchased tickets is asked to please consider offering the cost of the ticket as a donation.

The HHOH is a 501c3 organization, and would be happy to email a receipt for your records, as it may be tax deductible as well.

For more information, please contact the Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067.

