Hudson and Tiedt recognized for safety performance

During a LUX-ZEPLIN toolbox talk before a scheduled power outage, normal tasks were discussed -- what work was to be done, who would do it, what the risks where and how they were to be mitigated. Because half of the overhead lights in the Davis Cavern would go out, reduced lighting was a potential a hazard. Douglas Tiedt reminded people where the flashlights were in the case that all the lights went out. This triggered a discussion about which flashlights were charged, who had cap lamps and who had flashlights.