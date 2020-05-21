Spearfish begins reopening facilities
The City of Spearfish announced its schedule to re-open public facilities and resume normal business operations, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
As of May 18, city offices (excluding Grace Balloch Memorial Library), and the cardio room, weight room and Lookout Room at Spearfish Recreation Center reopened to the public with enhanced safety protocols and rearranged areas/equipment for social distancing.
Signs will be placed at public building entrances providing compliance instructions for visitors. Only one citizen at a time will be allowed at department lobby windows. Hand sanitizer will be available for the public at department lobby windows/desks and public entrances. Citizens are encouraged to use phone and online options for services if possible. The city will continue to provide contactless pick-up of requested items, such as plans, records, bills, etc. People will be required to wear a face mask when meeting with city staff when social distancing is impossible.
City committee and council meetings have resumed as in-person, on-site meetings at City Hall. An option to attend the meetings remotely will be provided.
Grace Balloch Memorial Library will re-open to the public no later than May 25, with occupancy limited to 30 patrons, not including staff. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability.
City facilities, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, Log Cabin, picnic shelters, etc., will be available to rent for events starting June 1. Their availability will be based on event size and the ability to sanitize the facilities between uses. City parks and the rec path remain open.
History Days events canceled
The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society has canceled the sixth annual History Days, which was set for June 19 and 20. This cancellation includes all elements of the event, including the parade.
“We regret canceling History Days,” said Mark Rambow, president of the Historical Society. “It has become a very popular gathering, and we had a wonderful theme planned. With current restrictions on group functions, however, it has become untenable to plan the event over the next few weeks, much less anticipate whether we could actually hold it in June.”
The Historical Society will resume its “Scoop of History” events as soon as possible and will begin planning for History Days 2021.
Up to 75 to be helped through CISS grants
The Crisis Intervention Shelter Services received $6,000 in grants for COVID-19 relief from two local foundations.
CISS is an organization that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence through shelter, advocacy and education.
The center received $3,500 from the United Way of the Black Hills and $2,500 from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation earlier in May to help victims of domestic and sexual violence amid COVID-19.
CISS director Ashley Adams said both United Way and BHACF are annual supporters of the center’s cause.
“By having these funds and support, (victims) feel safe, they feel comfortable, they’re able to open up for counseling services,” she said. “When they’re in a stable place and feel safe, they’ll be able to look for better housing and get people restarted on a better path.
Adams said by taking away financial stress and the stress of worrying about the home, meals and childcare, victims are able to take a breath.
She said so far the center has helped 16 individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused 46 deaths in the state. Adams said she expects about 50-75 people to benefit from the funding.
BHACF awarded a total of $85,100 in grants to organizations throughout the Hills as well as Oglala Lakota County to aid in food security.
