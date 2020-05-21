City facilities, including the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion, Snappers Club, Log Cabin, picnic shelters, etc., will be available to rent for events starting June 1. Their availability will be based on event size and the ability to sanitize the facilities between uses. City parks and the rec path remain open.

History Days events canceled

The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society has canceled the sixth annual History Days, which was set for June 19 and 20. This cancellation includes all elements of the event, including the parade.

“We regret canceling History Days,” said Mark Rambow, president of the Historical Society. “It has become a very popular gathering, and we had a wonderful theme planned. With current restrictions on group functions, however, it has become untenable to plan the event over the next few weeks, much less anticipate whether we could actually hold it in June.”

The Historical Society will resume its “Scoop of History” events as soon as possible and will begin planning for History Days 2021.

Up to 75 to be helped through CISS grants

The Crisis Intervention Shelter Services received $6,000 in grants for COVID-19 relief from two local foundations.