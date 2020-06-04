× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sturgis Volksmarch set for June 13

The 2020 Sturgis Volksmarch will take hikers into the Sturgis watershed area south of town to explore trails recently opened to the public on Saturday, June 13. This area features a historic stone walking bridge, beautiful Black Hills scenery amidst Ponderosa pines, and a breathtaking view of Sturgis from the starting and ending point.

Hikers can begin the Volksmarch any time between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. All hikers must finish the hike or return to the starting point no later than 2 p.m. The Black Hills Volkssport Association requires a fee of $3 per hiker, payable at the registration tent the day of the event. Hikers can choose to complete either a 5k or 10k option, which will both be marked.

This is a moderate-level hike; please refrain from bringing strollers or wheelchairs. Pets are allowed, but please keep them leashed. Bring water. For more information, go to bhva.org/traditional-walks.html.

Donations wanted for Story Walk

Leadership Spearfish's 2020 project is a Story Walk, a series of podiums that each contain a page or two of a children's book. The podiums will be placed along a walking or bike path, and as children or families walk along the path, they can read an entire book.