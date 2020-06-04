Sturgis Volksmarch set for June 13
The 2020 Sturgis Volksmarch will take hikers into the Sturgis watershed area south of town to explore trails recently opened to the public on Saturday, June 13. This area features a historic stone walking bridge, beautiful Black Hills scenery amidst Ponderosa pines, and a breathtaking view of Sturgis from the starting and ending point.
Hikers can begin the Volksmarch any time between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. All hikers must finish the hike or return to the starting point no later than 2 p.m. The Black Hills Volkssport Association requires a fee of $3 per hiker, payable at the registration tent the day of the event. Hikers can choose to complete either a 5k or 10k option, which will both be marked.
This is a moderate-level hike; please refrain from bringing strollers or wheelchairs. Pets are allowed, but please keep them leashed. Bring water. For more information, go to bhva.org/traditional-walks.html.
Donations wanted for Story Walk
Leadership Spearfish's 2020 project is a Story Walk, a series of podiums that each contain a page or two of a children's book. The podiums will be placed along a walking or bike path, and as children or families walk along the path, they can read an entire book.
The Story Walk will be installed along the Spearfish Bike Path between Jorgensen Park and Evans Park. The goal is to install 15 podiums, which will allow books up to 26 pages to be featured. Story Walk will encourage families to spend time together outdoors while inviting children to read, explore their creativity and more.
Leadership Spearfish is seeking donations to offset the cost of building the podiums, and to establish a fund for buying books in the future.
Leadership Spearfish is partnering with the Grace Balloch Friends of the Library in Spearfish, which will manage changing the books after Story Walk is complete and installed.
For more information, to view a map of the proposed Story Walk route, and to donate online, go to spearfishchamber.org/leadership-storywalk/
Deadwood Alive receives humanities grant
The South Dakota Humanities Council recently approved 10 grants to support humanities-based research and discussion programs in South Dakota.
Deadwood Alive in Deadwood received $4,342 for "Gold, Guns, and Grubstake," a daily public presentation and discussion series that is running through Sept. 26 at Outlaw Square in Deadwood. Deadwood Alive actors, portraying historical characters, entertain and educate tourists from all over the nation about the clothing, tools, and firearms used in different periods of history in the American West.
For a complete schedule of events, including performances and stagecoach tours, go to deadwoodalive.com/daily-activities.html.
Chutes for Charity tournament June 28
Chutes for Charity is hosting its 11th annual Invitational Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 28, at Belle Fourche Country Club. Chutes for Charity is the nonprofit extension of the Black Hills Roundup that helps local families face unexpected emergencies. All proceeds go directly to local recipients. Since Chutes for Charity began in 2009, it has given more than $210,000 to 170 recipients.
This year's Charity Golf Tournament is a four-person scramble. The $60 per person fee includes nine holes, a cart and lunch. For more information or to register, go to blackhillsroundup.com/events.
