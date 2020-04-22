Pantry needs food donations
Due to the COVID-19 situation in Sturgis and the surrounding Meade County area, the Kiwanis Food Pantry needs donations to help supplement the food supply now and for the next few months. Donations of food or money can be made from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at 801 6th Street in Sturgis, in the alley behind Shanghai Garden Chinese restaurant.
The pantry accepts any food donations but is particularly in need of canned vegetables, canned meats and tuna, soups, pasta sauces and pasta, apple butter, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, catsup and mustard.
Videos needed for career fair
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual hosting its annual Spearfish High School Career Fair online this year. The deadline to submit videos is April 27. Send your video to Bailey at member@SpearfishChamber.org.
The chamber is asking businesses to submit a short video for the Spearfish High School students to learn more about career opportunities and secondary education options. The goal is to give them something fun and knowledgeable from our local businesses.
Videos can be 30 to 120 seconds. They can be recorded on a phone. These videos would then be sent to the Chamber staff through WeTransfer and compiled on a private web page for the high school to share with the students.
Content for the short video could include a fun demonstration or the answers to questions such as:
• What field is your degree in?
• Did you need a degree to get your job?
• What was your starting wage when you graduated (high school or secondary ed)?
• What does your average day look like?
• Do you work alone or with others?
• Is there a high demand for jobs in this area?
• Is it mentally satisfying or draining?
• Can I get a job with you while in high school?
• What skills are required?
• If I was to pick up an application or submit a resume, what are your expectations?
The chamber hopes to give students a career resource that is local and personal.
SFD offers birthday drive-by
Families of young Spearfish area residents who are having birthdays in the coming weeks are encouraged to contact Spearfish Fire Department. The department would love to spread some birthday cheer during this time of social distancing by driving by the birthday boy or girl's house with lights, sirens, and firefighters.
This service is free of charge, and volunteers will do their best to work out a time on your child's birthday that is most convenient for you. Schedule a birthday appointment by messaging the Spearfish Fire Department on Facebook or by emailing fire.admin@cityofspearfish.com.
