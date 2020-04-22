× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pantry needs food donations

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Sturgis and the surrounding Meade County area, the Kiwanis Food Pantry needs donations to help supplement the food supply now and for the next few months. Donations of food or money can be made from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at 801 6th Street in Sturgis, in the alley behind Shanghai Garden Chinese restaurant.

The pantry accepts any food donations but is particularly in need of canned vegetables, canned meats and tuna, soups, pasta sauces and pasta, apple butter, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, catsup and mustard.

Videos needed for career fair

The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual hosting its annual Spearfish High School Career Fair online this year. The deadline to submit videos is April 27. Send your video to Bailey at member@SpearfishChamber.org.

The chamber is asking businesses to submit a short video for the Spearfish High School students to learn more about career opportunities and secondary education options. The goal is to give them something fun and knowledgeable from our local businesses.