Radiothon to aid businesses
A Small Business Impact Radiothon will be from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday to support Spearfish small businesses. People are encouraged to go online to order gift cards in $25 increments from participating local restaurants, retailers, and small businesses. In addition to supporting small businesses, shoppers will have chances to win giveaway items and special incentives.
The Small Business Impact Campaign will continue through May 8. Its goal is to sell $50,000 worth of gift cards.
The radiothon is sponsored by Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce and area radio stations. For information, to buy gift cards or register your business to participate: spearfishchamber.org or call 605-642-2626.
Chamber office to reopen Friday
The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors has determined that Friday is the best time for a tentative reopening. Our staff will be on-site and ready to assist.
The Chamber office will not be allowing gatherings of more than 10 people. This includes organizations that use its facilities for meetings, committees, and events. Chamber staff will maintain a safe distance from visitors by setting up a front-of-office pop-up reception area. Visitors can enter the front door for assistance, peruse the pop-up information area, and office staff will gather any brochures or maps visitors are seeking. Visitors will not be permitted to walk throughout the lobby area. The staff will sanitize the office often.
The Chamber also has maps available of Chamber members that are offering walk-in, delivery, and/or curbside business in Sturgis. These businesses have taken special precautions to ensure a safe and healthy environment, per the city's and CDC's recommendations.
For information, call the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, 605-347-2556.
Gaming numbers down 20.14%
The March 2020 gaming handle showed a 20.14% decrease in Deadwood, with slot machine handle decreasing by 18.17% when compared to March 2019, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. The table game handle was down 44.38% when compared to 2019 March’s table game numbers. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,188,238 in "free-play" for the month of March, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $6,142,060.
"As the numbers reflect, Deadwood’s economy was on pace with last year until March 25, when our world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic and Deadwood shut down,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "The loss in just gaming revenue for Deadwood’s gaming properties was over $1.5 million for the last seven days in March that we were closed.”
The Deadwood Gaming Association is working with Deadwood’s city commission to create a safe, phased reopening plan for businesses.
Businesses team up on 3D masks
When Joe Mielke, owner of Snap Fabrications in Sturgis, reached out to Strider Bikes in Rapid City, a new partnership was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I saw friends from the motorcycle industry who live in New York changing their business model to provide much-needed PPE in their area, I figured there was no reason I couldn't be doing the same here at home,” Mielke said. “I started using my small 3D printer and quickly realized I would need additional resources.”
He turned to a local company for help. “Joe reached out to ask us if we had a 3D printer that could be used to make the main components of the masks,” said Kent Jacobs, product development manager at Strider Bikes. “We told him our printer was sitting idle, and we’d be happy to help.”
The two businesses have used the “divide and conquer” method to produce protective face masks for the Rapid City Fire Department. Strider Bikes used its 3D printer to make specific components, and Snap Fabrications combined those parts with straps, filters, and 3D printed holders. Each mask piece takes upwards of 5-1/2 hours to print. The first donation of masks took place this wee. The companies say as long as they have supplies, they’ll keep printing.
“With all of the unknowns regarding how long the current pandemic could last, we want to be proactive in protecting our members,” said Ryan Marcks, firefighter paramedic at Rapid City Fire Department.
