"As the numbers reflect, Deadwood’s economy was on pace with last year until March 25, when our world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic and Deadwood shut down,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "The loss in just gaming revenue for Deadwood’s gaming properties was over $1.5 million for the last seven days in March that we were closed.”

The Deadwood Gaming Association is working with Deadwood’s city commission to create a safe, phased reopening plan for businesses.

Businesses team up on 3D masks

When Joe Mielke, owner of Snap Fabrications in Sturgis, reached out to Strider Bikes in Rapid City, a new partnership was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I saw friends from the motorcycle industry who live in New York changing their business model to provide much-needed PPE in their area, I figured there was no reason I couldn't be doing the same here at home,” Mielke said. “I started using my small 3D printer and quickly realized I would need additional resources.”