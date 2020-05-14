× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Live training burn Saturday in Spearfish

A live training burn will take place Saturday, May 16, in Spearfish so several area volunteers can complete the hands-on portion of their initial firefighter training courses. Volunteers from Spearfish, Vale, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, and possibly Lead will participate in the training.

Residents can expect to see firefighters, fire trucks and equipment, smoke, and flames during the live training burn, which will occur at a structure near the intersection of Evans and Apple Valley Lanes. People should be aware that this is a planned, live training event; they do not need to call emergency services if they see smoke and flames at this location.

Personnel and apparatus will be onsite in the morning, with plans to ignite interior portions of the structure about 9 a.m. The exterior portion of the live burn training will begin around 11:30 a.m. The live training should conclude between 5 and 6 p.m., and the site will continue smoldering, with supervision from the Spearfish Fire Department, for the next 24-48 hours after the conclusion of the live burn training.