Live training burn Saturday in Spearfish
A live training burn will take place Saturday, May 16, in Spearfish so several area volunteers can complete the hands-on portion of their initial firefighter training courses. Volunteers from Spearfish, Vale, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, and possibly Lead will participate in the training.
Residents can expect to see firefighters, fire trucks and equipment, smoke, and flames during the live training burn, which will occur at a structure near the intersection of Evans and Apple Valley Lanes. People should be aware that this is a planned, live training event; they do not need to call emergency services if they see smoke and flames at this location.
Personnel and apparatus will be onsite in the morning, with plans to ignite interior portions of the structure about 9 a.m. The exterior portion of the live burn training will begin around 11:30 a.m. The live training should conclude between 5 and 6 p.m., and the site will continue smoldering, with supervision from the Spearfish Fire Department, for the next 24-48 hours after the conclusion of the live burn training.
Evans Lane will remain open during the live training burn, and Spearfish Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Mathis reminded motorists who are traveling on Evans Lane that day to continue traveling to their destination and not stop in the roadway during the training event.
“We know that these live, training burns are a sight to see,” Mathis said. “We expect everyone to assist in keeping the roadway open and free from traffic congestion during the event.”
For more information, call the Spearfish Public Safety Department at 605-642-1305.
Sturgis plans drive-thru graduation
Sturgis Brown High School will hold a drive-through graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in Sturgis Brown High School's parking lot. Only graduates and families may attend in person. After the ceremony, there will be a parade for the graduates through Sturgis.
To watch the ceremony online, go to facebook.com/kbhbradio/posts/3283929671626375.
History Days events canceled
The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society has canceled the sixth annual History Days, which was set for June 19 and 20. This cancellation includes all elements of the event, including the parade.
“We regret canceling History Days,” said Mark Rambow, president of the Historical Society. “It has become a very popular gathering, and we had a wonderful theme planned. With current restrictions on group functions, however, it has become untenable to plan the event over the next few weeks, much less anticipate whether we could actually hold it in June.”
The Historical Society will resume its “Scoop of History” events as soon as possible and will begin planning for History Days 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!