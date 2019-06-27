BELLE FOURCHE | The city of Belle Fourche is All In, as they say in Texas Hold 'em, for this year's Black Hills Roundup rodeo and the accompanying celebration of the nation’s Independence Day.
“All of the stops are being pulled out,” said a release from the Belle Fourche Area Chamber of Commerce, of plans for the Center of the Nation Independence Days and the 100th Black Hills Roundup.
Belle Fourche will be rocking four nights of PRCA rodeo at the Roundup grounds and its gleaming new grandstand complex, also the scene of two nights of fireworks.
“It’s definitely going to be big,” said Gary Wood, chamber of commerce executive director.
“Many of the organizations in town have worked together to create a real celebration of our Independence and the Roundup," Wood said.
The Independence Days celebration is new this year, serving as what Wood called bookends to the rodeo.
Independence Days start June 27 and run through July 7. The Roundup Rodeo is July 2 through July 6.
Independence Days takes in all of the companion events to the rodeo, including class reunions and special sales by local businesses.
“The Roundup is the premier event, but because we have so many visitors coming before, during and after, we wanted to not just be celebrating the Roundup, because it’s our Independence Day, the birth of our nation,” Wood said.
The Black Hills Roundup Parade on July 4, will continue along a route altered last year because of ongoing construction on Eighth Avenue.
“Well, it turned out now they like the new route better and so they’re keeping the route as it was last year,” Wood said. “There’s going to be lots of viewing.”
Visitors will note the festive atmosphere throughout the community.
Residents have planted red, white and blue flowers, Special lawn signs have been created for display and businesses are displaying banners or are decorating their storefront windows.
The July 4 parade route and Highway 85 through town will be sporting new banners and flags for the event.
“People will know there’s something going on here,” Wood said.
Center of the Nation Independence Days/Black Hills Roundup Rodeo
Belle Fourche schedule of events
Thursday, June 27
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
noon — Super Fresh Seafood Sale
3 p.m. — Community Pie Social
4 p.m. — Farmers Market
6 p.m. — Hometown Thursdays: Sondogs
Friday, June 28
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
8:30 a.m. — Carmel Rolls & Coffee at the Senior Center
10 a.m. — Wells Plumbing & Supplies Open House
Saturday, June 29
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
Sunday, June 30
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
10 a.m.— Chutes For Charity Golf Tournament
Monday, July 1
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
9 a.m. — Relic Diggers' 5th Anniversary Open House
10 a.m. — Miss Black Hills Roundup Queen Contest
Tuesday, July 2
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
7 a.m. — 1-Day Only Mega Meat Sale
11 a.m. — FFA Burger Bash Fundraiser
3 p.m. — 10th Annual State St. Cattle Drive
5:30 p.m. — 10th Anniv. BHR Ranch Rodeo
8 p.m. — Roundup Grandstands Ribbon Cutting
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday, July 3
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
All day — Carnival
10 a.m. — PRCA Steer Roping
1 p.m. — Deli Super Rib Fest!
3:30 p.m.— 55th High School Reunion
6 p.m. — 1st Performance of the 100th Black Hills Roundup
8 p.m. — Cowboy Band Pre-Fireworks Concert
Thursday, July 4
All day — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
All day — Carnival
All day — Le Belle Marché Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival
10 a.m. — Amish Quilt & Craft Show & Sale
6 a.m. — 41st Annual Rodeo Run
9 a.m. — Love That Shoppe July 4th Celebration
9 a.m. — Special Pictorial Cancellation Event
10 a.m. — 2nd Anniv. Mayor's Art Show
10:30 a.m. — BHR 4th of July Parade
3 p.m.--2nd Performance of the 100th Black Hills Roundup
6 p.m. — BHR Street Dance ft. AMERICAN AQUARIUM
Friday, July 5
All day— Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
All day — Carnival
All day — Le Belle Marché Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival
All day — Amish Quilt & Craft Show & Sale
1 a.m. — BHR Street Dance ft. AMERICAN AQUARIUM
8:30 a.m. — Carmel Rolls & Coffee at the Senior Center
9 a.m. — Fill-It Fresh Produce Sale
7 p.m. — 3rd Performance of the 100th Black Hills Roundup
8 p.m. — 50th Class Reunion Dance – Open to the Public
8 p.m. — Cowboy Band Pre-Fireworks Concert
Saturday, July 6
5 p.m. — Historic Black Hills Roundup Display
All day — Carnival
All day — Le Belle Marché Indoor/Outdoor Market Festival
4 p.m. — Amish Quilt & Craft Show & Sale
8 a.m. — All-Timed Event Slack
2 p.m. — Cowboy Band Concert
4 p.m.--Stars of Rodeo Unite
7 p.m. — Final Performance of the 100th Black Hills Roundup
Sunday, July 7
All day — Carnival
3 p.m. — Concert: Chris Brubeck's Triple Play