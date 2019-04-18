Internationally known photographer, Canon Explorer of Light and author Joel Grimes will give a free public lecture in the Meier Recital Hall on the Black Hills State University campus Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Canon USA and the BHSU Photography Department.
For more than 27 years Joel has worked for many of the top advertising agencies and corporations across the globe for clients such as AARP, AES, Abbott Labs, Archer Daniels Midland, Arizona Office of Tourism, AT&T, Broncos, Comcast, Febreze, Goldman Sachs, Hewlett Packard, Hyatt, Kodak, Nikon, Pentax, Phillips 66, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, Qwest, Sony, Sturm Ruger & Co, United Global, USA Boxing, Visa, Volvo, Xcel Energy, and most recently Red Bull. His assignments have taken him to every state in the US and to more than 50 countries around the globe.
In 1990 Joel produced his first coffee table book, ‘Navajo, Portrait of a Nation’ which received a number of photographic and design awards and was the subject of an 18-month solo exhibit at the Smithsonian American History museum.
Driven by the creative process, Joel views himself as an illusionist, creating portraits larger than life. “There is no face on the planet that is the same, and my vision as an artist is to capture that individual uniqueness through the creative photographic process.”
Joel is also an ambassador for this process by teaching workshops and lectures across the country. “I feel that by being an open book with my process I have an opportunity to inspire others to follow their dreams and passions to create.”
Joel currently has a photo studio located in Old Town Pasadena, Calif., where he resides with his wife Amy.
For more information regarding the lecture and open house, contact the BHSU Photography Department at 605-642-6391.
This event is one of several that Canon sponsors through a partnership with the university, which began several years ago after a donation of cameras, lenses and other equipment to the photography program at BHSU.
BHSU offers a bachelor of fine arts degree in photography. The photography program at BHSU offers classes that span all aspects of the profession from basic to advanced studio and commercial photography. Graduates will find career opportunities in photojournalism, commercial photography, and fine art photography.