Investor purchases Deadwood, Spearfish properties

An out-of-state investment firm has purchased two Northern Hills properties, expanding its portfolio in Deadwood and Spearfish.

Keating Resources, a real estate company with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Atkinson, Neb., announced in December 2020 they purchased the largest historical building in Deadwood's gaming district and then announced last week they purchased the former Polaris operations plant in Spearfish.

According to Alec Keating, partner with Keating Resources, the company is expanding its presence in the Black Hills following additional purchases in October 2020.

Keating said the company bought the 34,000 square foot four-story historic structure at 51, 53, and 55 Sherman St. in Deadwood. The seller, Mary Larson, operated the property as Deadwood Dick’s for the last 40 years.

Keating Resources said the company will restore the historic structure adding rental apartments, available on a per-night basis, on levels 2-4 and will update the 6,000-square-foot first floor with a 25-seat outdoor patio which the company is offering for lease.

Keating said that the company expects the space to be occupied by a sports book, subject to legislation currently under consideration by the South Dakota Legislature.