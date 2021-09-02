Jackson Boulevard project on track for completion this year

SPEARFISH | The transformation on Jackson Boulevard since construction began in 2019 is evident, with the project on track for completion later this year.

Spearfish Assistant Public Works Director Adam McMahon said the major goals of the project are to rehabilitate the roadway, replace utility infrastructure, add safety features, gateway corridor enhancements, streetscaping, preserving and enhancing community character, and economic development opportunities.

The total project area stretches from Exit 12 to University Street, with construction this season focusing on the area from approximately Canyon to University streets. Within this project area, the east end of the project is nearly complete, McMahon said, with street lighting and landscaping all that remain to be finished.

McMahon reminded motorists to slow down through the work zone, be patient, and be prepared for delays. He said people may have noticed missing streetlights along the project area. Unfortunately, like so many others, this project has been impacted by supply chain and manufacturing issues. The manufacturer is working to deliver the proper streetlights once they are available, he said.

The overall contract completion date for the project is Nov.15 and the contractor is on schedule to complete the project by the deadline, McMahon said.

“The Hive” sculpture, created by local artist Dale Lamphere and commissioned by Black Hills State University, is scheduled to be set in the roundabout at the intersection of Ames Street and Jackson Boulevard on Sept. 7, with the sign for Black Hills State University to be set Sept. 9.

