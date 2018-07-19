SPEARFISH – After months of planning and re-planning, a $7 million project to rebuild a major Spearfish traffic artery is set to begin next year.
Spearfish city engineer Kyle Mathis said the first of two phases of reconstruction of 1.1 miles of Jackson Boulevard, from Interstate 90, Exit 12, continuing west to University Street, will go to bid in January of 2019, with construction of the first phase taking place during the spring, summer and fall of 2019.
The work will include replacement of water, utility and storm sewer mains, new street lighting and reconfiguring a portion of the roadway from the current four-lane with a center turn lane design to a three-lane design, with a new roundabout at the intersection of N. Ames Street and center medians and a bike path for traffic and pedestrian safety
Phase 1 of the project will include work from 3rd Street to 10th Street, with Phase 2 to include the west and east ends of the project, from the I-90 right-of-way to 10th Street, and from 3rd Street to University Street.
“We’re trying to split it up 50 percent so we have a good shot of getting it complete during a construction season each year,” Mathis said.
An earlier concept included a three-lane plan along most of the route, what is known as a “road-diet” design with a center through-lane with left- and right-hand turn lanes on either side, for both east and west traffic.
But after some public opposition, the Spearfish City Council decided to return to the four-lane with center turn-lane design from 3rd Street to the Interstate, Mathis said.
“Utlimately, it was the decision of the council to relook at that,” Mathis said. “We had a lot of people that liked it and others that didn’t.”
From 3rd Street west the design will go to the three-lane concept because of existing width constraints, including a 44-foot wide bridge spanning Spearfish Creek.
“It’d be millions of dollars and take some time to widen that as far as FEMA regulations go,” he said.
Also incorporated into the design is a bicycle lane from University Street to Fifth Street to improve bike and pedestrian access from Black Hills State University to downtown Spearfish.
The center medians will allow safer pedestrian crossing of Jackson Boulevard, he said.
“The median is wide enough to offer pedestrian refuge so they don’t have to cross two lanes at a time,” he said.
Landscaping details will focus on Black Hills aesthetic details, including elements of nearby Spearfish Canyon, Mathis said.
“The general theme we have been looking at is what attracts people to this area, Spearfish Canyon and outdoors,” he said.
Overseeing the project is AE2S Engineering of Rapid City. Mathis said the city and contractor will work with businesses and adjacent homeowners to coordinate access during the project.
“We’ll definitely have traffic control in our plans and coordinate with the contractor and keep businesses and the adjacent homeowners informed with the phasing and what’s coming their way,” he said.