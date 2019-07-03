This year's Days of '76 Rodeo is July 23-27.
Dubbed the “Best Rodeo. No Bull.” Days of ’76 Rodeo has been named the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association's Rodeo of the Year 18 times.
PRCA Rodeo Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Wednesday is military appreciation night. Tickets for any of the rodeo performances are $12 to $38, depending on seats.
The parade is 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday on Deadwood’s Main Street.
For more information on rodeo events and tickets, visit the Days of ‘76 official website, daysof76.com.
The Days of '76 started as a way to honor Deadwood's early pioneers, with a celebration and a museum. The museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, May through September, and attracts thousands of visitors from the United States and foreign countries.
Collections on display include carriages, rodeo photographs and artifacts, costumes and vast and Clowser Collection. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
3 Wheeler Rally
The Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally (D3WR) was created to bring three-wheelers, also know as trikes, to Deadwood and the Black Hills region.
This five-day event, July 9-14, will be based at the Deadwood Event Complex (rodeo grounds), with daily destination rides to sites throughout the Black Hills. Other activities for the week include vendors, socials/barbecue, entertainment, Trike Show n’ Shine, poker runs, awards, night trike parade and fundraising.
Registration is $40 per person. Each registrant receives an event patch, pin and discount coupons for food, gaming and admission to local and area attractions. An event wristband provides admission to the 3 Wheeler Central socials, event vendors, Trike Show n Shine, Poker Runs, Trike Games of Skill and other activities associated with the event.
A schedule is available at www.d3wr.com/rally-schedule.
Other events include:
- July 4-July 6: Live music on the patio with Tobi D'Amore, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
- July 4: Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand. For more information, see Page 7.
- July 5-6: River Liffey Boys, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's
- July 6: Historic Mount Roosevelt Friendship Tower Centennial Celebration, 10 a.m., Friendship Tower near Deadwood. See Page 6.
- July 6: Melissa Etheridge, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand. See Page 7.
- July 9-14: Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally, Deadwood Event Complex
- July 12-13: Sweatband Recoustic, 9 p.m., FLYT Nightclub at Cadillac Jack's
- July 12-13: Live music on the patio with Hank Harris, 4:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
- July 19: History on the Lawn, "Dr. Donald McLaughlin, The Most Influential Man in Homestake Mining Company History," noon, Adams House lawn
- July 19-20: Live music on the patio with Jack Anthony Daniels, 6 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
- July 19-20: Live music with Keenie Word, Santana's Sports Bar and Grill, Deadwood Mountain Grand
- July 20: Midland in concert, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
- July 23-27: Days of '76 rodeo, Days of '76 rodeo grounds
- July 26: Bellamy Brothers in concert, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
- Aug. 2-11: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally