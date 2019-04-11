Try 3 months for $3
Duck stamp winner

Jane Doerges' painting of a wood duck claimed Best of Show honors in the 2019 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest. Doerges, 15, is from Spearfish.

 Courtesy

SPEARFISH | Jane Doerges spends a lot of time at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, and the time paid off for the 15-year-old from Spearfish. 

Earlier this year she photographed a wood duck on the hatchery grounds, and the image provided inspiration for her original oil painting, recently named Best of Show in the 2019 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

Several area students from the communities of Belle Fourche, Sturgis, Whitewood, Nisland and Spearfish received numerous awards and recognition for their submissions to the contest.

Artwork was received from students across the state of South Dakota, totaling 427 pieces of art depicting various species of waterfowl.

The state contest was March 26. Doerges’ winning art has been submitted to the national contest in Washington, D.C.

An awards luncheon for the students is planned for Saturday in Spearfish.

According to a release, the Junior Duck Stamp Program connects youth with nature through science and art. It teaches a greater awareness, increasing respect and appreciation for natural resources.

Coordinating science with visual arts provides students an increased awareness of nature and develops an interpretation of nature through art.

The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, coordinates the South Dakota contest.

“The artwork, as always, was fantastic this year,” said Karen Holzer, South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest Coordinator and executive director of the Booth Society, in a release.

“I am amazed with the artistic skills the students demonstrate in their artwork, and their attention to detail in portraying the waterfowl in its natural habitat,” she said.

In addition to the art contest, each student is encouraged to write a conservation message which is also judged. The 2019 award-winning conservation message is “Preserve the present for the well-being of the future.” It was submitted by Erika Symens, age 13, of Amherst, SD.

2019 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest results

Best of Show Jane Doerges, Spearfish age 15

First Place

Group IV

Nathaniel Meyer, 15, Wilmot

Grace Beyers, 16, Roscoe, Ipswich School

Group III

Jacob S, Plankinton

Emily DeRaad, 15, Leola, Ipswich School

Jake Siewert, 14, Spearfish

Group II

Elinor Damberg, 12, Spearfish

Alex T., Plankinton

Timothy Thompson, 10, Belle Fourche

Group I

North Neff, 9, Sioux Falls,

John Michael Burhenn, 9, Belle Fourche

JD Heeren, 7, Sturgis,

Second Place

Group IV

Olivia Gohl, 18, Ipswich

Jacob Barse, Jr., 18, Summit, Wilmot

Nicholas Hamman, 17, Wilmot

Group III

Alessandra Rolando, 13, Spearfish

Emma Zuniga, 14, Spearfish

Abby Finn, 15, Nisland

Group II

Gabe D., Plankinton

Bria Shay Neff, 12, Sioux Falls

Levi Siewert, 11, Spearfish

Group I

Benjamin Ackerman, 9, Whitewood

Kaitlin Burhenn, 7, Belle Fourche

Carter Foltz, 10, Spearfish

Third Place

Group IV

Rebekah Goodhart, 17, Wilmot

Logan Henson, 17, Belle Fourche

Margaret Biskup, 18, Spearfish

Group III

Paul Hourigan, 14, Spearfish

Griffin Clubb, 14, DeSmet

Avery Groneberg, 13, Spearfish

Group II

Daniel O., Plankinton

Zoey Zuniga, 11, Spearfish 

Casey Nauta, Spearfish

Group 1

Luchan Kornegay, 5, Sturgis

Casey Cammack, 7, Sturgis

Kaeli Thompson, 9, Belle Fourche

Honorable Mention

Group IV

Jon J., 17, Plankinton,

Nathan Feather, 17, Wilmot

Stephanie Wills, 15, Wilmot

Sarah Heberlig, 16, Spearfish

Callie Pond, 17, Big Stone City

Lily P, Plankinton

Maci Kasuske, 16, Brooks

Slade Owen, 17, Wilmot

Monique German, 18, Wilmot

Reese Kvatum, 15, Wilmot

Monica Argo, 18, Wilmot

Orchid Wilcox, 16, Ipswich

Andre Rios, 17, Wilmot

Kailor Green, 17, Wilmot

Makayla Kelley, 16, Springfield

Maria Macias, 16, Springfield

Group III

Lainna Ruby, 12, Belle Fourche

Capri Cammack, 13, Sturgis

Phoenix Ironheart, 15, Wilmot

Sterling Mertems, 13, Veblen

Jasper F., Plankinton

Ben Jewett, 13, Spearfish

Madeline Remund, 15, Wilmot

Mariah Madsen, 15, Wilmot

William I., 15, Plankinton

Kaleb Ranek, 13, Spearfish

Mage Bertrand, 12, Tyndall

Conner H, 14, Plankinton

Elizabeth Ackerman, 13, Whitewood

Desiree Schenkel, 13, Tabor

Kylee Sanborn, 14, Leola

Riley S Neff, 14, Sioux Falls

Group II

Lebron L., 12, Plankinton

Sarah Townsdin, 12, Spearfish

Damian V., 12, Sioux Falls

Miles Kornegay, Sturgis, age 10

Maddox Darling, 12, Whitewood

Jais Kooima, 12, Sioux Falls

Landon M., Plankinton

Cody Rose Winkler, 10, Newell

Bricelyn Barch, 12, Sioux Falls

Iris Zylstra, 11, Sturgis

Aubrie Etheridge, 11, Yankton

Michael Wollman, 11, Sioux Falls

Grace Heeren, 11, Sturgis

Tarynn Torsney, 11, Tyndall

Ian Amann, 11, Spearfish

Rylan Rolando, 10, Spearfish

Group I

Macy Krautschun, 9, Spearfish

Caitlin Vrem, 8, Deadwood

Gabrielle Ranek, 8, Spearfish

Titus Wollman, 8, Sioux Falls

Bentley Brabec, 7, Tyndall

Jaden Bult. 9, Tyndall

Summyt Larson, Springfield

Grayson Chapeau, 8, Spearfish

Erik Foltz, 8, Spearfish

Emme Johnson, 8, Spearfish

Cori Cammack, 9, Spearfish

Payton Jones, 9, Belle Fourche

Lyla VanderBoom, 8, Belle Fourche

Elijah Nies, 8, Belle Fourche

Savanah Amann, 9, Spearfish

Brody Krueger, 9, Tyndall

