SPEARFISH | Jane Doerges spends a lot of time at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, and the time paid off for the 15-year-old from Spearfish.
Earlier this year she photographed a wood duck on the hatchery grounds, and the image provided inspiration for her original oil painting, recently named Best of Show in the 2019 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
Several area students from the communities of Belle Fourche, Sturgis, Whitewood, Nisland and Spearfish received numerous awards and recognition for their submissions to the contest.
Artwork was received from students across the state of South Dakota, totaling 427 pieces of art depicting various species of waterfowl.
The state contest was March 26. Doerges’ winning art has been submitted to the national contest in Washington, D.C.
An awards luncheon for the students is planned for Saturday in Spearfish.
According to a release, the Junior Duck Stamp Program connects youth with nature through science and art. It teaches a greater awareness, increasing respect and appreciation for natural resources.
Coordinating science with visual arts provides students an increased awareness of nature and develops an interpretation of nature through art.
The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, coordinates the South Dakota contest.
“The artwork, as always, was fantastic this year,” said Karen Holzer, South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest Coordinator and executive director of the Booth Society, in a release.
“I am amazed with the artistic skills the students demonstrate in their artwork, and their attention to detail in portraying the waterfowl in its natural habitat,” she said.
In addition to the art contest, each student is encouraged to write a conservation message which is also judged. The 2019 award-winning conservation message is “Preserve the present for the well-being of the future.” It was submitted by Erika Symens, age 13, of Amherst, SD.
2019 South Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest results
Best of Show Jane Doerges, Spearfish age 15
First Place
Group IV
Nathaniel Meyer, 15, Wilmot
Grace Beyers, 16, Roscoe, Ipswich School
Group III
Jacob S, Plankinton
Emily DeRaad, 15, Leola, Ipswich School
Jake Siewert, 14, Spearfish
Group II
Elinor Damberg, 12, Spearfish
Alex T., Plankinton
Timothy Thompson, 10, Belle Fourche
Group I
North Neff, 9, Sioux Falls,
John Michael Burhenn, 9, Belle Fourche
JD Heeren, 7, Sturgis,
Second Place
Group IV
Olivia Gohl, 18, Ipswich
Jacob Barse, Jr., 18, Summit, Wilmot
Nicholas Hamman, 17, Wilmot
Group III
Alessandra Rolando, 13, Spearfish
Emma Zuniga, 14, Spearfish
Abby Finn, 15, Nisland
Group II
Gabe D., Plankinton
Bria Shay Neff, 12, Sioux Falls
Levi Siewert, 11, Spearfish
Group I
Benjamin Ackerman, 9, Whitewood
Kaitlin Burhenn, 7, Belle Fourche
Carter Foltz, 10, Spearfish
Third Place
Group IV
Rebekah Goodhart, 17, Wilmot
Logan Henson, 17, Belle Fourche
Margaret Biskup, 18, Spearfish
Group III
Paul Hourigan, 14, Spearfish
Griffin Clubb, 14, DeSmet
Avery Groneberg, 13, Spearfish
Group II
Daniel O., Plankinton
Zoey Zuniga, 11, Spearfish
Casey Nauta, Spearfish
Group 1
Luchan Kornegay, 5, Sturgis
Casey Cammack, 7, Sturgis
Kaeli Thompson, 9, Belle Fourche
Honorable Mention
Group IV
Jon J., 17, Plankinton,
Nathan Feather, 17, Wilmot
Stephanie Wills, 15, Wilmot
Sarah Heberlig, 16, Spearfish
Callie Pond, 17, Big Stone City
Lily P, Plankinton
Maci Kasuske, 16, Brooks
Slade Owen, 17, Wilmot
Monique German, 18, Wilmot
Reese Kvatum, 15, Wilmot
Monica Argo, 18, Wilmot
Orchid Wilcox, 16, Ipswich
Andre Rios, 17, Wilmot
Kailor Green, 17, Wilmot
Makayla Kelley, 16, Springfield
Maria Macias, 16, Springfield
Group III
Lainna Ruby, 12, Belle Fourche
Capri Cammack, 13, Sturgis
Phoenix Ironheart, 15, Wilmot
Sterling Mertems, 13, Veblen
Jasper F., Plankinton
Ben Jewett, 13, Spearfish
Madeline Remund, 15, Wilmot
Mariah Madsen, 15, Wilmot
William I., 15, Plankinton
Kaleb Ranek, 13, Spearfish
Mage Bertrand, 12, Tyndall
Conner H, 14, Plankinton
Elizabeth Ackerman, 13, Whitewood
Desiree Schenkel, 13, Tabor
Kylee Sanborn, 14, Leola
Riley S Neff, 14, Sioux Falls
Group II
Lebron L., 12, Plankinton
Sarah Townsdin, 12, Spearfish
Damian V., 12, Sioux Falls
Miles Kornegay, Sturgis, age 10
Maddox Darling, 12, Whitewood
Jais Kooima, 12, Sioux Falls
Landon M., Plankinton
Cody Rose Winkler, 10, Newell
Bricelyn Barch, 12, Sioux Falls
Iris Zylstra, 11, Sturgis
Aubrie Etheridge, 11, Yankton
Michael Wollman, 11, Sioux Falls
Grace Heeren, 11, Sturgis
Tarynn Torsney, 11, Tyndall
Ian Amann, 11, Spearfish
Rylan Rolando, 10, Spearfish
Group I
Macy Krautschun, 9, Spearfish
Caitlin Vrem, 8, Deadwood
Gabrielle Ranek, 8, Spearfish
Titus Wollman, 8, Sioux Falls
Bentley Brabec, 7, Tyndall
Jaden Bult. 9, Tyndall
Summyt Larson, Springfield
Grayson Chapeau, 8, Spearfish
Erik Foltz, 8, Spearfish
Emme Johnson, 8, Spearfish
Cori Cammack, 9, Spearfish
Payton Jones, 9, Belle Fourche
Lyla VanderBoom, 8, Belle Fourche
Elijah Nies, 8, Belle Fourche
Savanah Amann, 9, Spearfish
Brody Krueger, 9, Tyndall